Seoul Hell reveal their full roster and coaching staff – Overwatch 2 – Gamereactor

Seoul Infernal Overwatch Team Announces Roster Departures

In the wake of the disbanding of the Overwatch League, the future of franchise teams has become a topic of speculation. While some teams are considering options such as amateur scene or content creation, the Seoul Infernal team has yet to confirm their plans.

Adding to the uncertainty, the team has now officially announced the departure of its entire roster of players and coaching staff. This announcement means that a total of 10 individuals have lost their jobs. The departing players and staff are Gael “Poco” Guzech, Hyun “Hyunjae” Jae-hyeok, Yoon “MN3” Jae Hee, Kwon “FiXa” Young-hoon, Kim “Mag” Tae-sung, Kim “misrepresented” Min-seok, Kim “ZEST” Hyun-woo, Cho “J1N” Hyo-Jin, Kim “Chara” Jung-yeon, and For “SUNGMIN” Sung-min.

With the team yet to confirm their plans for the future, the announcement of the roster departures has raised questions about the future of the Seoul Infernal team. As the esports community awaits further information, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the team and its former members. We will no doubt learn more about the future of in the coming weeks.

