Highlights include Fast Thing: Heat and Toem curated for PlayStation Plus Basic members, and Deathloop and Assassin’s Creed: Origins for PlayStation Plus Upgrade and Premium members

Adam Michel

Senior Manager of SIE Game Services Content

Since the launch of the new PlayStation Plus, we have received a lot of positive feedback from members, and we are very happy. This includes games from the service, such as Stray, Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age, which are particularly popular titles in the PlayStation Plus game catalog. Today, I’m happy to tell you what great games we have in store for September, including monthly games for all PlayStation Plus members, as well as new additions to the game catalog for Basic, Upgrade, and Premium members.

Games of the Month from September 6th, and Game Catalog and Classic Catalog from September 20th. Here’s a detailed breakdown of what’s coming next month in compact.

PlayStation Plus Basic | Games of the Month | Available September 6 (until October 3)

Fast and Furious: Heat | PS4

Working hard during the day and betting on everything at night is the epitome of a way of life in the thrilling street racing game “Fast Pleasure: Heat”, as the power of the rule of law gradually fades with the sunset. Palm City hosts Speed ​​Hunter Showdowns during the day, a legally sanctioned competition where players can earn money to customize and upgrade their high-performance vehicles. At night, it’s illegal street racing; the scene gets more intense to build fame, get better parts, and qualify for bigger races.

《Granblue Fantasy: Versus》| PS4

Legendary fighting game studio Arc System Works brings the world of Granblue Fantasy to the PlayStation with action-packed, head-to-head fighting games. Granblue Fantasy: Versus has an exceptionally diverse cast of characters, each with their own unique fighting style. In addition, there is an RPG mode, which is a brand-new original story. Play solo or team up with friends to face waves of enemies in an intense action-RPG confrontation situation.

《Toem》| PS5

Embark on a fun-filled adventure in this hand-drawn-style adventure game, using your photographic eye along the way to discover the mysteries of this fantasy world. Players can chat with quirky characters, solve problems for them by snapping photos, and travel through relaxing scenes.

PlayStation Plus Upgrades and Premium | Game Catalog | Coming September 20

《Deathloop》 | PS5

“Dishonored” developer Arkane Lyon is launching a first-person shooter game about two rival killers trapped in a mysterious time loop on the island of Black Key, facing repeated fates on the same day. Players play as Kurt, and to escape, they must kill eight targets before the day resets, ending the time loop. Each cycle is an opportunity to learn as you explore new routes, gather intelligence, and discover new weapons and abilities. You can also play as Juliana, invade other players’ games, and stop Kurt’s actions to protect yourself.

Assassin’s Creed: Origins | PS4

Enter this open-world action RPG and explore the vast and unpredictable ancient Egypt. When you go back to the moment when the foundation was laid, you can uncover the dark secrets and retrieve the myths forgotten by the world, that is, the origin of the Assassin Brotherhood. Take part in numerous quests, immerse yourself in a gripping plot, and meet powerful classic characters. You can loot treasures, and then use dozens of weapons with different characteristics and rarities. Explore deep and progressive mechanics and put your skills to the test against powerful bosses with unique abilities.

Watch Dogs 2 | PS4

Players play as Marcus Holloway, a bright young hacker who lives in the birthplace of technological innovation: the San Francisco Bay Area. Explore this action-packed open world, try to shut down an invading operating system, and hack every connected device, refining your hacking tools and developing a variety of gameplay.Demonstrate these skills online and experience a new cooperative and hostile multiplayer game──“Watch Dogs”.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 | PS4

Relive a historic moment of the Dragon Ball saga, and even end battles, in this innovative combination of fighting and action RPG. With a deep creation system to build your own character, you can then explore the sprawling hub city, travel back in time to classic moments in the series, and try your best to fight or work side by side with some familiar faces.

《Spiritfarer: Farewell版》| PS4

This is a management game about death. You play the role of Stella, the ferryman who accompanies the dead. Build a ship, travel the world, befriend and care for souls, and finally see them off and let them into the afterlife. Farm, mine, fish, harvest, cook, and craft all the way through uncharted waters. In the cooperative gameplay of two players, you can play the role of a cat narcissus and join the ranks of the adventure. You can accompany your soul travelers through relaxing moments, create lasting memories, and finally learn how to say goodbye to dear friends.

《Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5》| PS4、PS5

Compete for the title in this indoor Supercross sim, racing your friends and even building the perfect track. In career mode, you can climb from the 250SX and challenge the heroes of the 450SX class, while keeping the rider in a ready-to-play state to win in the end. You can ponder in the track editor mode, compete with friends online, or enter the split screen of multiplayer.

Crazy Rabbit Total Invasion: TV Interactive Game | PS4

Play as many as 20 episodes of “Crazy Rabbit” while interacting with cute critters, competing with family and friends, chasing high scores, and unlocking new content.

Laserman: Legends | PS4

Laserman and his friends return to this fantastical 2D platformer filled with new levels, each with fresh and ingenious challenges that will not only test your reflexes (you can also use 4-player online co-op and local modes with your friends) ), and unlock mini-games and even the original Laserman: Origins scenarios.

《The Wonderful 101: Remastered》| PS4

Take control of 100 heroes at once with the smooth controls and dynamic motions that are the hallmark of PlatinumGames. This class of 100 Wonderful Ones use their magical housekeeping skills to work together to create a variety of shapes. Whether it is a huge fist or a sharp blade, it is the wit and strength of the heroes to overcome the obstacles and dangers set by the enemy! These are all heroic stories that rely on blood, and the strength of friendship to resist evil forces.

PlayStation Plus Premium | Classic Games Catalog | Coming September 20

《Syphon Filter 2》| PS1

Experience “Syphon Filter 2” originally released on the PlayStation® console. This game has been enhanced in many ways, not only improving rendering performance, but also adding many functions such as rotation, quick save and custom image filters.

Agency detectives Gabe Logan and Lian Xing discovered that the sale of the deadly virus Syphon Filter was planned from within the organization. They tried to expose the mastermind and prevent the sale plan, but the agency even notified the military and the police and listed the two as the target of annihilation…

Toy Story 3 | PSP

Help Buzz, Woody, and the group of toys, don’t miss a single one; also play mini-games in this adventure originally released on the PSP, now with more powerful rendering effects, reversing, fast saving and custom video filtering mirror, etc.

The Gate of Heaven and Earth | PSP

Become a swordsman in this epic action RPG, and your clan has been wiped out, but you have no choice but to start wandering around the world, unraveling the once-lost secrets, and restoring peace and tranquility to the island. Originally released on the PSP, the game now has powerful rendering effects, reversals, quick saves, and custom video filters.

Last chance to download PlayStation Plus essential August games

PlayStation Plus members must add the following games to their game saves by September 1st: Dragon Among Us 7: Where Light and Darkness Go (PS5/PS4), Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 – Cross-Generation Deluxe Bundle (PS5/PS4), Little Nightmares (PS4) and Unrailed! (PS4).

*If you want to have both “Dragon Among Men 7 Where Light and Darkness” (PS4) and “Dragon Among Men 7 Where Light and Darkness International Edition” (PS5), please redeem the PS4 and PS5 versions respectively and add to in your game save library. In addition, “Dragon Among Men 7 The Whereabouts of Light and Darkness International Edition” is only available on the PS5 version.

※The launch date of game content may be adjusted according to different regions/countries.

※The above contents are subject to change without notice.

source:PlayStation.Blog