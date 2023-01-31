The main components of HDD hard drives are composed of motors, read-write heads, read-write arms, and magnetic disks. Seagate has already launched an HDD that supports dual read-write arms called Mach.2 technology, and now another hard drive giant WD is also preparing to release HDD models with dual read/write arms.

WD recently launched its first mechanical hard drive Ultrastar DC HS760 with dual-drive read/write arm. With the blessing of dual read-write arms, the continuous and random read-write speed of HDD has been nearly doubled.

The design of this HDD is based on WD’s classic model Ultrstar DC HC560, and two independent read-write arm devices are added to operate in parallel. The continuous read-write performance can reach up to 582MB/s, which is also close to the limit speed of SATA III and the relationship with SATA SSD. Similar performance. And even if it requires higher random performance, HS760 has been improved by 1.7 times, and the effect is obvious.

The new HHS760, like other Ultrstar HDDs, supports 24/7 operation and comes with a 5-year warranty. Since the Ultrastar DC HS760 is a product for large-scale Cloud Data, WD has not announced its specific price.