Serco and OVHcloud collaborate on ESA’s DESP project

The project cleave of ESA on the interaction between natural phenomena and human activities represents the new stage of the collaboration between Serco e OVHcloud.

DestinE Core Service Platform (DESP) integrates and manages an open ecosystem of services – also referred to as DESP Framework – aimed at supporting the exploitation of satellite data combined with data generated by other sources (in situ geospatial measurements, socio-economic data, etc.) and predictive models of complex systems. DestinE is a program of the DG-CNECT directorate of the European Commission for the development and application of a highly accurate digital model of the Earth, with the aim of monitoring and predicting the interactions between natural phenomena and human activities and sharing information at benefit DestinE users and outside organizations.

Concretely, OVHcloud and Serco will be able to contribute to DESP thanks to their consolidated experience in the collection, management and processing of satellite data and thanks to the application of latest generation computing and machine learning technologies.

In this sense, the two partners have recently given life to an innovative European-level project that uses Artificial Intelligence to improve the use of satellite images and the use of data obtained from Earth Observation. The implementation of this program is in line with OVHcloud and Serco’s vision of the highest level of openness and transparency, data sovereignty, privacy and European data security and adopts the strategy PaaS (Platform as a Service) which facilitates new ways of collaborating with the ecosystem of European start-ups.

PaaS

PaaS is a choice that has numerous advantages, in terms of extreme flexibility, the possibility of developing applications with horizontal scalability and ease of use. This solution also allowed the infrastructure to be implemented quickly thanks to a substantial reduction in the time required for activities such as network configurations, backups and security. DestinE supports the European Commission in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and will contribute to the European Green Deal and Digital Strategy. Under the initiative, ESA is responsible for the platform that serves as a single point of access for users to the ecosystem DESTINIES.

The vision and mission of OVHcloud and Serco

Companies are committed to adopting and promoting sustainable technologies, such as the watercooling adopted by OVHcloud – which has allowed the European cloud player to reach industry-leading levels in terms of energy efficiency (Pue) and water use efficiency (Wue) for data centers – and Serco goes Green, through which the group has created a network that brings together its stakeholders and aims to promote green policies at every level. The DESP objectives, as part of DestinE, are also aimed at protecting the environment and mitigating climate change, and this is a further reason for pride on the part of Serco and OVHcloud for contributing to this important mission.

Serco and OVHcloud collaborate on ESA’s DESP project

Sylvain Rouri, Chief Sales Officer di OVHcloud

The challenges posed by the DESP project represent an opportunity to once again show the potential of our collaboration with Serco. We are confident that thanks to our renewed strategy that focuses on Platform as a Service and provides access to digital data and information, we can offer interoperability to the Space tech ecosystem and actively contribute to the development of the DESP community and to the achievement of the objectives by DestinE. Roberto Mulatti, Chief Executive Officer of Serco Italia

We are proud to make technological excellence and cutting-edge solutions available to users of the DESP digital platform, which represent the core of the Destination Earth initiative. The solid cooperation between Serco and OVHcloud will once again help generate a positive impact on our society.

image credit: ESA