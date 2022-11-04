New resources for Serenestartup that offers online therapy paths, which closed a round of 2.7 million euros, extension of the last round opened in June: 2.7 million euros were added to the 2.6 million announced in the summer, with the entry into the capital of investors including Angeline ventures, Azimut digitech fund e Invictus capital. We also talk about it WHO.

Because it’s important. In 2020, directly linked to the pandemic, according to the Lancet, there were 53 million more cases of depression and 76 million more cases of anxiety disorders worldwide. In Italy alone, there were more than 300,000 applications for contributions for psychotherapy sessions (the psychologist bonus, given in October 2022), 180,000 of which submitted by the under 35s.

2. Foolfarm, new resources for 3.5 million

Foolfarm, An Italian “startup factory” specializing in the creation of innovative companies in the Artificial Intelligence sector, has closed a capital increase of 3.5 million. In the operation IBL Banking, KPMG and a consortium of Italian investors.

Model. Foolfarm creates businesses from scratch and brings them to market in 36 months. The model combines the creation, launch and financing of startups with the needs of large companies.

3. Lokky: 2.6 million on Mamacrowd

Lokkya startup that develops innovative solutions for insurance dedicated to small businesses and professionals, has closed an equity crowdfunding campaign on Mamacrowd with deposits of 2.6 million euros, as part of a total capital increase of 2.9 million euros.

How much is the sector growing. In the first half of the year, insurtech raised € 200 million compared to € 60 million in the same period of 2021.

4. Aworld, 2 million from Cdp vc and Telefónica

Capital increase of 2 million for Aworld, Turin startup active in the sustainability sector. The operation was underwritten by Telefónica, Cdp venture capital, through the Acceleratori fund, Italian angels for growth, Equiter through the Rif-t fund, Banca patrimoni sella, Digital magics, Sport horizon holding.

What he takes care of. The application developed by Aworld allows users to monitor their sustainability habits and view the metrics of the savings generated, such as the liters of water consumed, the kilograms of CO2 emitted and the waste produced. Aworld also launches collective “challenges”, supported by companies and institutions.

5. WeShort collects 1 million

WeShorta streaming platform for short films and short series, the result of independent productions and young directors, closed a € 1 million round led by Minerva Pictures and participated by business angel.

It was born like this. Based in Bari, WeShort was founded in 2020 by Alessandro Loprieno, 31, also manager of Crowducersa company dedicated to venture capital research for the film industry.

6. Irreo, precision irrigation systems

irrationala startup founded in 2019 active in the innovative agriculture sector, closed a round of 850 thousand euros led by Primo Space Fund and attended by Digital Magics e Lazio Innova.

What technology does it use. Irreo develops precision irrigation systems: in particular, it uses software based on Artificial Intelligence and satellite control systems to assess irrigation needs.

7. Condeo, the platform for the condominium

Capital increase of 700 thousand euros for Condeo, a startup that has implemented a platform to simplify communication and coordination of condominium life. In the operation too With a scrolla company active in real estate.

The numbers. In Italy there are about 1 million condominiums, a tenth of the total number of buildings present on the national territory. There are 14 million Italian families living in this type of home with an average family of four.

8. The announcement

Sustainable food systems. It is open until February 16, 2023 Sustainable food systems, call promoted by the Municipality of Milan, leader of the European project Horizon 2020 Food Trails, and Cariplo Factory. Startups and SMEs are sought to develop innovative solutions with which to improve the sustainability of food systems.

9. What’s happening in Europe

Quantum computers. The tedesca startup electron raised 50 million euros. Between investors Earlybird and Siegerlandfonds. A spinoff of the Department of Quantum Optics of the University of Siegen, eleqtron develops, manufactures and sells quantum computers.

Holiday houses. The Spanish startup Lodgify raised € 30 million in a round led by Octopus Ventures with the participation of Bonsai Partners, Aldea Ventures and ICF. Lodgify develops tools for vacation rental hosts.

