Sergio Corbucci movie review…

In his amazing Once upon a time in… HollywoodQuentin Tarantino mentions several times Sergio Corbucci, bluntly calling him “the second best spaghetti western director”. A definition that could sound limiting (the obvious allusion is a Sergio Leoneone of Tarantino’s most loved directors), but which is actually a passionate and sincere homage by the American filmmaker, who freely drew inspiration from Corbucci on at least two occasions: the first is Django Unchainedtribute to Django interpreted by Franco Nero (author of a hilarious cameo in Tarantino’s film); the second is the next The Hateful Eighttense and claustrophobic western that recalls the snowy and crepuscular atmospheres of The great silence by Sergio Corbucci.

A particularly gloomy and nihilistic work, which ironically arrived in theaters a few weeks after one of the masterpieces by the aforementioned Sergio Leone, namely Once Upon a Time in the Westwith which among other things The great silence also shares the melancholy gaze on the entire western genre, a protagonist with a painful past revealed by a flashback and the poignant music of the inimitable Ennio Morricone. Corbucci’s work can also count on the precious contribution of two exceptional protagonists, namely the multifaceted Jean-Louis Trintignant and the left and buffer Klaus Kinskiwhich we also talked about in the previous appointment with our film section The hidden thread, dedicated to fitzcarraldo Of Werner Herzog.

The great silence: Sergio Corbucci’s dark and bitter anti-western

The great silence is set at the end of the 19th century in the imaginary town of Snow Hill in Utah, rebuilt for the occasion in the Dolomites and in particular in Cortina d’Ampezzo. A large group of bandits is hiding in the woods wrapped in snow and frost, waiting for an imminent amnesty but with the danger posed by bounty hunters, and in particular by the ruthless Tigrero (Klaus Kinski). Just the latter, in cahoots with the cynical Pollycut (Louis Pistilli), who makes money on the bounty system, kills Pauline Middleton’s husband (Vonetta McGee). In the throes of anger and a desire for revenge, the woman hires Silence (Jean-Louis Trintignant), a shady and solitary gunslinger particularly feared by bounty killers, so called because “after he passes there is only the silence of death” and due to his inability to utter a word, caused by the severed vocal cords on the same day of his parents’ murder.

As the tormented souls of Pauline and Silence grow ever closer, transforming their relationship into something more than a simple partnership, the gunslinger and Tigrero cross their paths along a steep and slippery ridge represented by their ambiguous morality. The character played by Klaus Kinski has the law on his side, which at least for the moment allows him to satisfy his bloodlust in a completely legitimate way with people who, on the contrary, find themselves on the wrong side, often because they are marginalized and unable to to defend oneself; Silence’s activities are themselves based on a paradox of the law; in fact, the man usually provokes the victim to make her draw her gun, then colds her thanks to her speed and her modified Mauser, with the excuse of self-defense.

A western in the snow

In a historical moment in which the thriving trend of the western shows the first unequivocal signs of decline, Sergio Corbucci signs a real anti-western, capable of denying many stylistic features of the genre and at the same time of communicating from a distance with his greatest exponents. The most evident choice is that of the snowy landscape, which takes the place of the classic dusty desert lands so dear to masters such as John Ford or Leone himself, transmitting all the anguish and anxiety of the characters, grappling with a cold and inhospitable environment, and not only in the literal sense. A scenario certainly not new in the western, which Corbucci uses however also and above all in a narrative key, transforming the scenario into one of the many enemies with which the protagonists of the The great silence they have to confront.

Sergio Corbucci then extends the figure of the anti-hero, brought to general attention by Sergio Leone with his own Clint Eastwood of the Dollar Trilogy: Silence is not only a shrewd gunslinger ready to ride the wave that suits him best, but he is a person seduced by the most murky instincts, who manages to vent more or less legitimately only thanks to those who today we would call legislative gaps. As an intense and versatile actor, Jean-Louis Trintignant is able to portray a murderer protected by the law but no less ruthless, who does not hesitate to take advantage of his undoubted usefulness to seduce the widow Pauline. There are neither good nor bad The great silencebut only characters that fate and personal motivations place on opposite sides of the border, which never as in this case is more moral than physical.

The great silence: Klaus Kinski’s memorable performance

A direct consequence of the nihilism that pervades The great silence is an insistent and never mitigated violence, in continuity with that already exhibited and ridden by Sergio Corbucci in Django. The white snow is repeatedly dirtied by blood, and there are sequences that still today have a strong emotional impact on the viewer, such as the moment in which Silence suffers the deliberate burn of a hand, to then take his revenge with the same weapon against Pollycut.

Emblem of pessimism and the sense of ineluctability that constantly hovers over The great silence he is Klaus Kinski’s Tigrero, repugnant for his total lack of morality but basically in his own way the victim of a rotten and corrupt system, which is based on the repression of scoundrels and the marginalized, transforming Snow Hill into an outpost of the most total anarchy and of a violence that is in some ways inevitable. With his icy gaze, perpetually poised between cynicism and madness, Klaus Kinski is the perfect choice for the role, and he repays Corbucci with a memorable performance, also enhanced by an iconic look consisting of a priest’s hat and a scarf around him the boss, entered right into the imagination of fans of the great western cinema.

Tigrero contrasts with the forcibly taciturn Silence, punctuating the narrative with his Mephistophelean gab, describing in great detail the compromises necessary for the life he has chosen and in fact becoming the protagonist of the story for long stretches.

A mournful and painful work

The silence that surrounds the long duel between the two protagonists on several levels is compensated by the extraordinary music by Ennio Morricone, which gives emphasis, epic and humanity to a scenario dominated by death and cruelty. The master’s notes become even more important in the unforgettable epilogue de The great silenceat the center of a real dispute between Sergio Corbucci, together with his co-writers Mario Amendola, Bruno Corbucci e Victorian Petrilliand the Adelphia producers involved in making the film.

Such a mournful and painful work was far from the western canons of the time, which instead envisaged a more or less happy conclusion and above all an affirmation of the most positive of the protagonists. Learning of Corbucci’s intention to conclude with the death of Jean-Louis Trintignant’s character, the producers asked the director to also shoot a happier ending. Forced to compromise with his financiers, Corbucci became the protagonist of a real act of shrewdness and directorial genius, staging an undoubtedly positive epilogue, but shot in such a sloppy and botched manner as to be in fact unpresentable. Put in front of this shot (available in the home video editions of The great silence), the producers were forced to put on a brave face, accepting an unsettling conclusion, but much more effective and coherent with the rest of the story.

The ending of The Great Silence

Despite Pauline’s pleas, ready to flee and rebuild a new life with him, the crippled Silence falls into the trap of Tigrero, who has taken hostage in the saloon all the bandits he captured waiting for his opponent. The inevitable duel, approached by Silence in a clearly inferior position, ends with the dry and clear defeat of the latter, which is followed by the barbaric execution of Pauline and the villains by Tigrero, who then leaves Snow Hill to bring in other shores its brutality.

An unexpected but fair ending, only partially compensated by the credits, which inform us of the changes to the bounty system following this massacre, effectively transforming the character of Jean-Louis Trintignant into a martyr. The shocked spectator is therefore left with silence in the face of a bitter and chilling work, a symbol of the creativity and corrosiveness of a unique and unrepeatable era of Italian cinema.

The hidden thread was born with the intention of retracing the history of cinema in the freest and simplest way possible. Every week a different film of any genre, era and nationality, linked to the previous one by a detail. Themes, year of release, director, protagonist, setting: the only limit is the imagination, the beacon that guides us is the love of cinema. Films talk to each other, we listen to their dialogues.