Series and films on Disney+ in May 2023

Disney + no longer only offers its own family-friendly content. Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and Fox are now also part of the portfolio. The streaming service also regularly expands its program with additional films, series and seasons. TECHBOOK lists the current Disney+ novelties in this article.

Disney+ makes the full range of the Walt Disney Company available to its users. But not only for children there is a lot of content available, there is also a lot to stream for adults. In addition to the National Geographic innovations, the popular Star Wars universe and the superheroes from Marvel are also represented on Disney+. In addition, since February 2021 there has been an offer more geared towards adults called “Star”. The program of the streaming platform grows every month. As a rule, the new products appear on a weekly basis, usually on Friday, just in time for the weekend. Here is the list of all the new series and movies coming to Disney+ in May.

New series on Disney+ in May

There is a lot going on at Disney + in May, especially in the series area. Series like “The Kardashians” or “Star Wars: Visions” will be continued with the streaming service. With formats such as “Ein Funken Hoffnung”, “Tiny Beautiful Things” or the Turkish original “The Actress”, new exciting titles are also in the starting blocks.

A Glimpse of Hope (Season 1) – Coming May 2nd

The miniseries tells the story of Miep Gries, whose family helped hide Anne Frank and her family during World War II. So while the young woman is guarding a secret that endangers several lives, she also has to deal with problems at work and her still young marriage.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Staffel 2) – ab 3. Mai

The eponymous Wu-Tang Clan is a rap group that rose to prominence in the 1990s. The second of three seasons will be released on Disney+ in May.

Star Wars: Visions (Season 2) – Coming May 4th

After the success of the first season, Disney+ is now following suit. The series “Star Wars: Visions” shows a small collection of short stories from the Star Wars universe in short animated episodes.

Tiny Beautiful Things – ab 10. Mai

The protagonist, played by Kathryn Hahn, writes a popular advice column under a pseudonym. At the same time, her own private life falls apart, her marriage is over and her relationship with her daughter is disrupted. Through the column, she tries to reflect on her life and give tips to her old self.

Justified (Staffel 1–6) – ab 17. Mai

The full Justified series, including all seasons, is coming to Disney+ in May. Warlord Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) is transferred to Lexington, Kentucky after a series of events. There he meets his old mentor and has to prove himself as Deputy US Marshal in the new station. Not only does he offend his new colleagues, the residents of the city do not react positively to the often difficult man either.

New movies on Disney+ in May

In addition to the well-stocked list of new series and seasons, there is a little less going on in the film area at Disney + in May. Subscribers can look forward to top-class blockbusters like “Noah” or new titles like “White Men Can’t Jump”.

John F. Kennedy – Tatort Dallas – ab 5. Mai

In 1963, the assassination attempt on John F. Kennedy shook the USA. District Attorney Jim Garrison (Kevin Costner), unlike many others, does not believe in a single perpetrator. That’s why he continues to investigate after Oswald’s arrest.

Noah – ab 19. May

Russell Crowe plays the biblical character Noah in this blockbuster. The man, scarred by the battlefield, increasingly has visions of a deluge that prompt him to build a huge ark in order to be able to save as many as possible in an emergency.

Street Kings – ab 26. Mai

After the death of his partner, detective Tom Ludlow (Keanu Reeves) comes under suspicion, especially since he has made many enemies with his ruthless manner. Eventually he investigates on his own.

Note: Disney+ can still make changes to the program at short notice, which may not be on this list. However, we try to keep the article as up-to-date as possible.

These were the new movies on Disney+ in April

In April, Disney+ will once again have a mix of new licensed titles and in-house productions. One of the big highlights is the new “Peter Pan & Wendy” film.

Great expectations – from April 7th

Modern version of Charles Dickens’ novel of the same name, starring Ethan Hawke and Gwyneth Paltrow. Years later, an artist reunites with his unrequited childhood sweetheart in New York.

In Time – Your time is up – from April 7th

In a world where people actually pay with their lifetime, the social dislocations are even more extreme. After the death of his mother, Will Salas (Justin Timberlake) decides to seek justice in a more radical way.

Peter Pan & Wendy – ab 28. April

A new edition of the well-known Peter Pan story, including prominently cast Jude Law as Captain Hook. When Wendy (Ever Gabo Anderson) defies her parents’ wishes to go to boarding school, she and her brothers find themselves drawn into the magical world of Peter Pan (Alexander Molony), the boy who never wants to grow up.

These were the new series on Disney+ in April

There was a lot going on at Disney + in April, especially in terms of series technology. Among other things, the new seasons of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “American Horror Story” came to the streaming platform. With the original “Sam: Der Sachse”, subscribers can also look forward to the first German series production by the provider.

Ralph & Katie (Season 1) – out April 2nd

The BBC series is a spin-off of The A Word and is about a couple with Down Syndrome.

The Good Mothers (Staffel 1) – ab 5. April

The Italian original “The Good Mothers” focuses on three women who belong to large mafia families. To escape their families, they team up with a prosecutor.

Grey’s Anatomy: The Young Doctors (Season 19) – out April 17

With the 19th season of “Grey’s Anatomy” an era comes to an end in the truest sense of the word, because the eponymous protagonist Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) leaves the hospital – and the series. For this purpose, new residents join the team. That promises a lot of new drama.

American Horror Story (Staffel 11) – ab 19. April

In April, the 11th season of “American Horror Story” is another prominent series on Disney +. The audience will encounter old and new faces – including Zachary Quinto returning to the cast. The focus of this season is on the gay scene in New York in the 1980s. Despite the increasing number of murders, the police are not taking the situation very seriously. A mysterious disease is also spreading.

Sam: A Saxon (Season 1) – out April 26

With “Sam: Ein Sachse”, the first German Disney+ original will premiere in April. The miniseries is based on true events and tells the story of East Germany’s first black police officer, Samuel “Sam” Njankouo Meffire (Malick Bauer).

