In addition to Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, Sky is also one of the major streaming providers in Germany. Users can stream a number of films and series via Sky Q or Wow, which can be canceled monthly. TECHBOOK reveals which Sky innovations await us in April 2023.

Sky is one of the major streaming providers on the market. Since June 2022, the former Sky ticket offer has been called Wow. In the course of the rebranding, the entertainment package became Wow series, and the film package can be booked as part of the Wow films & series tariff. Customers will then have a large number of new films and series at their disposal, with new content added every month. The same applies to Sky Q. TECHBOOK reveals what innovations Sky has to offer in April.

New series on Sky and Wow in April

In April, both sequels and completely new series will come to Sky. In addition to high-quality documentaries such as “Air Warriors”, subscribers can also look forward to the new original “Tender Hearts” with Heike Makatsch, among others. Season 4 of the acclaimed HBO series Succession is also landing on the platform, as is the new series Poker Face, starring Natasha Lyonne.

Tender Hearts (Season 1) – Coming April 6th

The German sci-fi rom-com “Tender Hearts” focuses on the relationship between Mila and the humanoid Bo. The German original is well cast with Friederike Kempter, Madieu Ulbrich and Heike Makatsch.

Succession (Season 4) – from April 11th

HBO’s big drama series “Succession” is finally going into the 4th and final season in the German version in April on Sky and Wow. There we get to see the toughest and also open family war so far. What’s next after Logan has openly opposed his family?

Poker Face (Season 1) – Coming April 24th

Promising new series from “Knoves Out” director Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne. Charlie has the ability to spot when people are lying. This not only benefits her privately, but also in her work as a detective.

New films on Sky and Wow in April

In April, Sky and Wow subscribers will again get a good mix of documentaries and current cinema films. Among others, Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba shine in the fantasy film “Three Thousand Years of Longing” about a genie in a bottle. Also worth checking out is the other big fantasy title on the list: The Portable Door. In it, Christoph Waltz plays a shady businessman who wants to use black magic to boost his sales.

Three Thousand Years of Longing – ab 1. April

When Althea (Tilda Swinton) buys a small bottle at a bazaar in Istanbul, she has no idea that a djinn (Idris Elba) lives in it. The three wishes he then grants her lay the foundation for a special journey and a remarkable story.

Black Adam – ab 9. April

Former slave Teth-Adam (Dwayne Johnson) uses his superpowers to rebel against his rulers. Therefore, the powerful sorcerer Shazam imprisons him for several thousand years. On the loose again, he now plots revenge.

The Woman King – ab 28. April

In 19th-century West Africa, the kingdom of Dahomey is being oppressed by the cruel Oyo Empire. When the occupiers want to enslave the population, the population, led by a squad of elite warriors, resists. General Nancisca (Viola Davis) also hopes for personal revenge on her rapist. The film, which can be seen on Sky and Wow from the end of April, is based on true events.

These were the new series on Sky and Wow in March

In March, you could see the German series premiere of “Mayfair Witches” with Alexandra Daddario in the leading role on Sky and Wow. The documentary “Women Who Rock” is also recommended. In addition, you can now also stream the season finale of the fantasy series “His Dark Materials” in German.

His Dark Materials (Season 3) – Coming March 3rd

The final third season of “His Dark Materials” has been available on Sky and Wow since December, albeit in the original English version. From the beginning of March, the German dubbing of the fantasy series will finally be available. The storyline, based on the popular books by Philip Pullman, thus comes to a conclusion. Can Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Will (Amir Wilson) actually use the magic knife to reach the realm of the dead? What’s next for Lord Asriel’s (James McAvoy) rebellion? And can the countless, interconnected worlds still be saved?

Christian (Season 1) – starting March 9th

Christian (Edoardo Pesce) lives in one of the worst neighborhoods in Rome, where he works as a small fish for crime boss Lino (Giordano De Plano). However, one day he wakes up with strange marks on his hands and suddenly has the ability to heal people. This draws the attention of both the Vatican and the mafia to him.

Mayfair Witches (Season 1) – Coming March 31st

At the end of March, “Mayfair Witches” is an exciting new fantasy horror series coming to Sky and Wow. This is based on the well-known novel trilogy by Anne Rice. The life of young neurosurgeon Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) takes a sudden turn with the death of her adoptive mother. Rowan discovers that she possesses powerful magical powers that originate in her true origins. She belongs to the notorious Mayfair family, which has been producing witches for generations. Not only must Rowan learn to control her powers, but she must also confront a dark force that has targeted the Mayfairs for many years.

These were the new films on Sky and Wow in March

In March, among other things, the thriller “Don’t Worry Darlin” with a prominent cast was a real hit on Sky and Wow. Also worth seeing was the action thriller “Memory – His Last Mission” or the drama “The Survivor” based on true events, starring Ben Foster.

Don’t Worry Darling – Coming March 10th

In the 1950s, Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles) live in Victory Township, the company town of Jack’s employer. The residents and employees have their every wish fulfilled in the secluded idyll, but the mysterious CEO Frank (Chris Pine) demands unconditional dedication to the project. However, a series of events forces Alice to question everything Victory stands for.

The Survivor – from March 29th

When the Polish-born Jew Harry (Ben Foster) ends up in Auschwitz, one of the cruel officers offers him a deal. He is supposed to take part in illegal show fights and box against the other inmates – it is a matter of nothing less than life and death.

