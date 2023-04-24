Series and films on Sky and Wow in April 2023

In addition to Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, Sky is also one of the major streaming providers in Germany. Users can stream a number of films and series via Sky Q or Wow, which can be canceled monthly. TECHBOOK reveals which Sky innovations await us in May 2023.

Sky is one of the major streaming providers on the market. Since June 2022, the former Sky ticket offer has been called Wow. In the course of the rebranding, the entertainment package became Wow series, and the film package can be booked as part of the Wow films & series tariff. Customers will then have a large number of new films and series at their disposal, with new content added every month. The same applies to Sky Q. TECHBOOK reveals what innovations Sky has to offer in May.

New series on Sky and Wow in May

In May there is a lot going on at Sky and Wow in terms of series. With “White House Plumbers” starts an exciting series with, among others, Woody Harrelson. In addition, new seasons of already well-known productions such as “Professor T” or the German-language original “Der Pass” are coming to the provider.

White House Plumbers (Staffel 1) – ab 2. Mai

The HBO miniseries “White House Plumbers” will also start in Germany in May via Sky and Wow. At the center of the satirical drama is the well-known Watergate scandal. The somewhat less well-known aspects of the affair behind the scenes are highlighted.

The Passport (Season 3) – Coming May 4th

In the final 3rd season of the thriller series “The Passport” events come to a head. When a burned corpse of a woman is found on the border between Germany and Austria, the unequal investigative duo Ellie Stocker (Julia Jentsch) and Gedeon Winter (Nicholas Ofczarek) get back together.

The Good Doctor (Staffel 6b) – ab 9. Mai

The eponymous “Good Doctor” is autistic surgeon Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore). The series shows his everyday work and how he deals with his developmental disorder with patients and colleagues.

New films on Sky and Wow in May

In May, a whole series of films will land on Sky and Wow – from action to romantic comedy. In addition to mainly US titles such as “Operation Fortune” or “Halloween Ends”, there are also some German productions, such as “The Kangaroo Chronicles”.

Operation Fortune – ab 5. Mai

Guy Ritchie’s action-comedy Operation Fortune stars Jason Statham and Aubrey Plaza. A team of MI6 agents work with a Hollywood star to nab an arms dealer.

Halloween Ends – ab 12. Mai

In the film “Hollywood Ends” the events of the well-known film series with Jamie Lee Curtis continue. Years after the events, Laurie and serial killer Michael Myers meet one last time.

The Greatest Movie of All Time – from May 15th

A billionaire wants to make the best movie of all time. For this he gathers well-known stars in front of us behind the camera. The only problem is that they don’t necessarily like each other. The main roles are prominently cast with Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas.

These were the new series on Sky and Wow in April

In April, both sequels and completely new series will come to Sky. In addition to high-quality documentaries such as “Air Warriors”, subscribers can also look forward to the new original “Tender Hearts” with Heike Makatsch, among others. Season 4 of the acclaimed HBO series Succession is also landing on the platform, as is the new series Poker Face, starring Natasha Lyonne.

Tender Hearts (Season 1) – Coming April 6th

The German sci-fi rom-com “Tender Hearts” focuses on the relationship between Mila and the humanoid Bo. The German original is well cast with Friederike Kempter, Madieu Ulbrich and Heike Makatsch.

Succession (Season 4) – from April 11th

HBO’s big drama series “Succession” is finally going into the 4th and final season in the German version in April on Sky and Wow. There we get to see the toughest and also open family war so far. What’s next after Logan has openly opposed his family?

Poker Face (Season 1) – Coming April 24th

Promising new series from “Knoves Out” director Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne. Charlie has the ability to spot when people are lying. This not only benefits her privately, but also in her work as a detective.

These were the new films on Sky and Wow in April

In April, Sky and Wow subscribers will again get a good mix of documentaries and current cinema films. Among others, Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba shine in the fantasy film “Three Thousand Years of Longing” about a genie in a bottle. Also worth checking out is the other big fantasy title on the list: The Portable Door. In it, Christoph Waltz plays a shady businessman who wants to use black magic to boost his sales.

Three Thousand Years of Longing – ab 1. April

When Althea (Tilda Swinton) buys a small bottle at a bazaar in Istanbul, she has no idea that a djinn (Idris Elba) lives in it. The three wishes he then grants her lay the foundation for a special journey and a remarkable story.

Black Adam – ab 9. April

Former slave Teth-Adam (Dwayne Johnson) uses his superpowers to rebel against his rulers. Therefore, the powerful sorcerer Shazam imprisons him for several thousand years. On the loose again, he now plots revenge.

The Woman King – ab 28. April

In 19th-century West Africa, the kingdom of Dahomey is being oppressed by the cruel Oyo Empire. When the occupiers want to enslave the population, the population, led by a squad of elite warriors, resists. General Nancisca (Viola Davis) also hopes for personal revenge on her rapist. The film, which can be seen on Sky and Wow from the end of April, is based on true events.

