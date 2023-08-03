Series and films on Sky and Wow in August 2023

By Marlene Polywka and Natalie Wetzel | Aug 2, 2023 at 7:50 am

In addition to Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, Sky is also one of the major streaming providers in Germany. Users can stream a number of films and series via Sky Q or Wow, which can be canceled monthly. TECHBOOK reveals which wow innovations await us in August 2023.

Sky is one of the major streaming providers on the market. Since June 2022, the former Sky ticket offer has been called Wow. In the course of the rebranding, the entertainment package became Wow series, and the film package can be booked in addition to the Wow films & series tariff. Customers will then have a large number of new films and series at their disposal, with new content added every month. The same applies to Sky Q. TECHBOOK reveals what innovations Sky and Wow have to offer in August.

The new series and seasons on Sky and Wow in August

In August, Sky and Wow will once again be launching a diverse selection of new series and seasons. Among other things, the season finale of the financial drama “Billions” is long awaited and should cause a sensation in the middle of the month. Otherwise, Sky and Wow serve the popular true crime genre with “Never Seen Again” and strengthen their comedy and action program with “Upright” and the third season of “Warrior”.

Upright – 12. August

In the Australian outback, two people who couldn’t be more different meet in a car accident. Misfit Lucky Flynn grabbed his piano and fled to the desert. There he picks up the rebellious and indestructible youth Meg. In the first season of “Upright” the two embark – not entirely voluntarily – on a common and very enlightening road trip before they finally go their separate ways again. At the start of the second season, Meg reappears on Lucky’s doorstep and pulls him out of his life again. The new mission is: finally find Meg’s mother!

Enable Social Media Warrior – August 12th

Spectacular martial arts scenes, a struggle for power and a difficult decision for Ah Sahm to make – all of this awaits us in the third season of “Warrior”. For a long time, fans have been left wondering if there will ever be a third season. In August she finally appears on Wow. Intrigue and power struggles intensify, both in China Town and beyond, as racism in San Francisco continues to escalate. How can the peace of the city still be saved? Ah Sahm must choose a side.

Enable Social Media The Righteous Gemstones – Coming August 18th

The story of the chaotic Televangelist family around Eli Gemstone continues. The patriarch wants to gradually withdraw from the church and instead let his children take the leading roles. If that is a good idea? In the midst of this upheaval, Eli’s impoverished sister May-May emerges, and with her a militant vengeful spirit who has held grudges against the Gemstones for decades.

The new films on Sky and Wow in August

The new films in August promise a colorful programme. A special highlight should be the highly dramatic film “She Said”, which revolves around the two investigative journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. With “Prizefighter” and “Rheingold”, Sky and Wow are presenting two biographical films, and there is also an unusual talk show format with “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”. Otherwise, all tastes are represented, from thrillers to comedies, children’s films or documentaries, romantic films and drama.

M3GAN – ab 4. August

Game developer Gemma (Allison Williams) builds a deceptively real doll for her shy niece Cady (Violet McGaw). With the help of an artificial intelligence, the doll, which she calls M3GAN, seems almost lifelike. A kind of friendship even seems to develop between Cady and M3GAN; the doll is also meant to keep any harm away from the girl. Soon, mysterious deaths are piling up around Cady…

Abuse of power, sexual assault, criminal protection. An entire system implodes when investigative journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey publish a report on the Harvey Weinstein system. This feature film revolves around the extensive research work beforehand and all the obstacles and threats that the journalists had to contend with. You need to find victims who dare to testify against Weinstein and the system – not only to Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, but publicly as well. It takes not only tact and perseverance, but also courage, because it is powerful people in leadership positions, law firms, talent agencies that they mess with to bring the truth to light.

Almost 16 years after the popular children’s film “Hui Buh – Das Schlossgespenst” a second part was released in 2022, which will also be shown on Wow from August 11th. Once again Michael “Bully” Herbig slips into the role of the chaotic and only moderately creepy castle ghost Hui Buh. He and his sidekick King Julius receive a request for help from the little witch Ophelia. The terrible witch Erla has kidnapped Ophelia’s mother. All Ophelia has left is an extremely valuable and speaking magic book, which is now to be brought to safety in the witch’s forest. Too bad that Hui Buh is terribly afraid of witches.

This South Korean action thriller pulls out all the stops: suspense to the last minute, thrills, a family in danger. Sergeant Koo In-ho receives a tip about a terrorist attack on a plane en route to Hawaii. When the plane takes off, the perpetrator is already on board, and a race against time and the panic on board begins. Among the passengers is Jae-hyuk with his daughter. While there are the first mysterious deaths on board, Sergeant Koo In-ho and his crisis team on the ground are trying desperately to stop the impending catastrophe.

These were the new series on Sky and Wow in July

Crime fans in particular will get their money’s worth with Sky and Wow in July. The provider is not only airing the fifth season of “The Rookie” after season 4 started last month. The Rookie: Feds is also a spin-off of the popular series. Some new titles also deal with true criminal cases and roll them up in a documentary way.

The Last King of the Cross – ab 4. Juli

The series is set in Sydney, Australia. John, the son of a migrant family, has risen to become a nightclub owner in Kings Cross despite his difficult starting situation. His way to the top initially started together with his brother Sam, but separated. Meanwhile, John is notorious in the scene, while Sam has met a different fate.

The Rookie: Feds – ab 5. Juli

The Rookie: Feds is a spin-off of the popular police series, but focuses on the FBI. Simone Clark is a mother of two who always dreamed of a career in the FBI. At the age of 47, she dared to go to the academy and met much younger colleagues there. After graduating, she returns to her hometown of Los Angeles, where she suddenly becomes the youngest agent on Special Agent Matthew Garza’s team.

Then You Run – ab 7. Juli

The eight-part series Then You Run is based on Zoran Drvenkars’ novel You. A tight-knit group of rebellious London teenagers are on a short break in Rotterdam. But when the father of one of the young women, Tara, is found dead, the group suddenly find themselves fleeing across Europe – with three kilos of heroin in their pockets and a band of criminals hot on their heels.

These were the new films on Sky and Wow in July

From comedy to thriller to adventure and animation – the new films in July on Sky and Wow cover a wide range. However, there are no real blockbusters. Rather, Sky offers a selection of rather entertaining films.

On the Line – ab 7. Juli

Mel Gibson plays a provocative radio host in this thriller. When he gets a listener call, he’s suddenly forced to play a dangerous game of cat and mouse live on air. Because the anonymous caller has kidnapped his family and is threatening not only to kill them, but also to blow up the entire station.

House Party: Fake It Till You Make It – ab 31. Juli

The film is a reboot of the popular comedy classic from the 1990s. For the budding club promoters and best buddies Damon and Kevin, nothing is going as it should. Not only are they broke, they’re about to lose their home. Her way out: throwing the best party of the year and earning a lot of money. For the location of their celebration, they choose a villa in which they have previously cleaned. It belongs to none other than LeBron James. Of course they don’t have his permission, but what could possibly go wrong?

