Series and films on Sky and Wow in July 2023

By Rita Deutschbein and Marlene Polywka | Jun 27, 2023 at 12:20 p.m

In addition to Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, Sky is also one of the major streaming providers in Germany. Users can stream a number of films and series via Sky Q or Wow, which can be canceled monthly. TECHBOOK reveals which Sky innovations await us in July 2023.

Sky is one of the major streaming providers on the market. Since June 2022, the former Sky ticket offer has been called Wow. In the course of the rebranding, the entertainment package became Wow series, and the film package can be booked in addition to the Wow films & series tariff. Customers will then have a large number of new films and series at their disposal, with new content added every month. The same applies to Sky Q. TECHBOOK reveals what innovations Sky has to offer in June.

The new series on Sky and Wow in July

Crime fans in particular will get their money’s worth with Sky and Wow in July. The provider is not only airing the fifth season of “The Rookie” after season 4 started last month. The Rookie: Feds is also a spin-off of the popular series. Some new titles also deal with true criminal cases and roll them up in a documentary way.

The Last King of the Cross – ab. 04. Juli

The series is set in Sydney, Australia. John, the son of a migrant family, has risen to become a nightclub owner in Kings Cross despite his difficult starting situation. His way to the top initially started together with his brother Sam, but separated. Meanwhile, John is notorious in the scene, while Sam has met a different fate.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

The Rookie: Feds – ab 05. Juli

The Rookie: Feds is a spin-off of the popular police series, but focuses on the FBI. Simone Clark is a mother of two who always dreamed of a career in the FBI. At the age of 47, she dared to go to the academy and met much younger colleagues there. After graduating, she returns to her hometown of Los Angeles, where she suddenly becomes the youngest agent on Special Agent Matthew Garza’s team.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

Then You Run – ab 07. Juli

The eight-part series Then You Run is based on Zoran Drvenkars’ novel You. A tight-knit group of rebellious London teenagers are on a short break in Rotterdam. But when the father of one of the young women, Tara, is found dead, the group suddenly find themselves fleeing across Europe – with three kilos of heroin in their pockets and a band of criminals hot on their heels.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

The new films on Sky and Wow in July

From comedy to thriller to adventure and animation – the new films in July on Sky and Wow cover a wide range. However, there are no real blockbusters. Rather, Sky offers a selection of rather entertaining films.

On the Line – ab 07. Juli

Mel Gibson plays a provocative radio host in this thriller. When he gets a listener call, he’s suddenly forced to play a dangerous game of cat and mouse live on air. Because the anonymous caller has kidnapped his family and is threatening not only to kill them, but also to blow up the entire station.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

House Party: Fake It Till You Make It – ab 31. Juli

The film is a reboot of the popular comedy classic from the 1990s. For the budding club promoters and best buddies Damon and Kevin, nothing is going as it should. Not only are they broke, they’re about to lose their home. Her way out: throwing the best party of the year and earning a lot of money. For the location of their celebration, they choose a villa in which they have previously cleaned. It belongs to none other than LeBron James. Of course they don’t have his permission, but what could possibly go wrong?

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

These were the new series on Sky and Wow in June

In June, Sky and Wow subscribers could look forward to continuations of well-known series as well as new productions. Among other things, “The Rookie” with Nathan Fillion went into the fourth season. Lily-Rose Depp also plays an aspiring pop singer who forms a relationship with a nightclub owner.

The Rookie (Season 4) – Coming June 2nd

In this series, Nathan Fillion plays a man who, after a divorce and a mugging, realizes that he wants to take a new direction in his life. He then decides that he wants to start training as a police officer. In June, the 4th season of the series comes to Sky and Wow, in which the team investigates undercover again, among other things.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

The Idol (Season 1) – Coming June 5th

New HBO series about an aspiring pop singer (Lily-Rose Depp). After a nervous breakdown, she begins a relationship with a seedy nightclub owner (The Weeknd).

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

And Just Like That… (Staffel 2) – ab 22. Juni

The follow-up series to “Sex and the City” with Sarah Jessica Parker is getting a sequel. The series continues to follow Carrie and her friends Charlotte and Miranda.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

These were the new films on Sky and Wow in June

June brought many new blockbusters from the US to Sky and Wow. With “Stasikomödie” and “Thousand Lines” there were also a few German productions.

Plane – from June 2nd

In this all-new action blockbuster, Gerard Butler plays a pilot who saves his crew and passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing. However, they are now stuck on a devastated island and are being threatened by rebels.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

Life is a dance – from June 5th

Talented ballet dancer Elise is badly injured during a performance. She shouldn’t be able to dance for at least two years, which the young woman doesn’t want to accept. In search of a new direction, she joins a hip-hop group in Brittany.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

Stasi comedy – from June 9th

German comedy with, among others, David Kross, Tom Schilling, Delella Pasko and Henry Hübchen. In the 1980s, a young man was smuggled into the artists’ scene in Prenzlauer Berg by the Stasi as an informant. There, however, he falls in love with the mysterious Nathalie.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

Orphan: First Kill – ab 10. Juni

Esther aka Leena Klammer is back, and we learn how the sociopathic murderess with the child’s face became who we later meet in the film “Orphan”. She poses as the missing daughter of a family; however, the mother becomes suspicious.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

A Thousand Lines – from June 30th

When two journalists work together on an article, one of them notices inconsistencies in the other’s work. As he continues to research on his own, he comes across an internal scandal.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

Would you like to know what other streaming providers have to offer for a program? Click here for the new Netflix highlights or the new releases on Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+ and Disney+.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

