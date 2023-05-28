Series and films on Sky and Wow in June 2023

In addition to Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, Sky is also one of the major streaming providers in Germany. Users can stream a number of films and series via Sky Q or Wow, which can be canceled monthly. TECHBOOK reveals which Sky innovations await us in June 2023.

New series on Sky and Wow in June

In June, Sky and Wow subscribers can look forward to continuations of well-known series as well as new productions. Among other things, “The Rookie” with Nathan Fillion in the fourth season. Lily-Rose Depp also plays an aspiring pop singer who forms a relationship with a nightclub owner.

The Rookie (Season 4) – Coming June 2nd

In this series, Nathan Fillion plays a man who, after a divorce and a mugging, realizes that he wants to take a new direction in his life. He then decides that he wants to start training as a police officer. In June, the 4th season of the series comes to Sky and Wow, in which the team investigates undercover again, among other things.

The Idol (Season) – Coming June 5th

New HBO series about an aspiring pop singer (Lily-Rose Depp). After a nervous breakdown, she begins a relationship with a seedy nightclub owner (The Weeknd).

And Just Like That… (Staffel 2) – ab 22. Juni

The follow-up series to “Sex and the City” with Sarah Jessica Parker is getting a sequel. The series continues to follow Carrie and her friends Charlotte and Miranda.

New films on Sky and Wow in June

June brings many new blockbusters from the US to Sky and Wow. With “Stasikomödie” and “Thousand Lines” there are also a few German productions

Plane – from June 2nd

In this all-new action blockbuster, Gerard Butler plays a pilot who saves his crew and passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing. However, they are now stuck on a devastated island and are being threatened by rebels.

Life is a dance – from June 5th

Talented ballet dancer Elise is badly injured during a performance. She shouldn’t be able to dance for at least two years, which the young woman doesn’t want to accept. In search of a new direction, she joins a hip-hop group in Brittany.

Stasi comedy – from June 9th

German comedy with, among others, David Kross, Tom Schilling, Delella Pasko and Henry Hübchen. In the 1980s, a young man was smuggled into the artists’ scene in Prenzlauer Berg by the Stasi as an informant. There, however, he falls in love with the mysterious Nathalie.

Orphan: First Kill – ab 10. Juni

Esther aka Leena Klammer is back, and we learn how the sociopathic murderess with the child’s face became who we later meet in the film “Orphan”. She poses as the missing daughter of a family; however, the mother becomes suspicious.

A Thousand Lines – from June 30th

When two journalists work together on an article, one of them notices inconsistencies in the other’s work. As he continues to research on his own, he comes across an internal scandal.

These were the new series on Sky and Wow in May

In May there is a lot going on at Sky and Wow in terms of series. With “White House Plumbers” starts an exciting series with, among others, Woody Harrelson. In addition, new seasons of already well-known productions such as “Professor T” or the German-language original “Der Pass” are coming to the provider.

White House Plumbers (Staffel 1) – ab 2. Mai

The HBO miniseries “White House Plumbers” will also start in Germany in May via Sky and Wow. At the center of the satirical drama is the well-known Watergate scandal. The somewhat less well-known aspects of the affair behind the scenes are highlighted.

The Passport (Season 3) – Coming May 4th

In the final 3rd season of the thriller series “The Passport” events come to a head. When a burned corpse of a woman is found on the border between Germany and Austria, the unequal investigative duo Ellie Stocker (Julia Jentsch) and Gedeon Winter (Nicholas Ofczarek) get back together.

The Good Doctor (Staffel 6b) – ab 9. Mai

The eponymous “Good Doctor” is autistic surgeon Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore). The series shows his everyday work and how he deals with his developmental disorder with patients and colleagues.

These were the new films on Sky and Wow in May

In May, a whole series of films will land on Sky and Wow – from action to romantic comedy. In addition to mainly US titles such as “Operation Fortune” or “Halloween Ends”, there are also some German productions, such as “The Kangaroo Chronicles”.

Operation Fortune – ab 5. Mai

Guy Ritchie’s action-comedy Operation Fortune stars Jason Statham and Aubrey Plaza. A team of MI6 agents work with a Hollywood star to nab an arms dealer.

Halloween Ends – ab 12. Mai

In the film “Hollywood Ends” the events of the well-known film series with Jamie Lee Curtis continue. Years after the events, Laurie and serial killer Michael Myers meet one last time.

The Greatest Movie of All Time – from May 15th

A billionaire wants to make the best movie of all time. To do this, he gathers well-known stars in front of us behind the camera. The only problem is that they don’t necessarily like each other. The main roles are prominently cast with Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas.

