Series end? The second season of “Ahsoka” is a long time coming!

Despite isolated criticism of the series, many fans are eagerly awaiting a second season of “Ahsoka,” a production from the Star Wars universe. But the crucial question remains: Will there even be a sequel?

Those: Disney+

Many fans are still waiting for official confirmation from Disney production, but unfortunately up until now there have only been various rumors and speculations from different sources. So spoke in October 2023 reliable insider publicly on Twitter about a “go” for the second season of the Disney Plus series led by Dave Filoni.

In contrast, the face of the series, Rosario Dawson, sobered fans with less pleasant news: During the Dagobah Dispatch podcast, the actress firmly denied the question of whether she had already been included in the planning for the second season.

So is there no hope for a second season? Wait. Delays in the planning of TV productions are not uncommon. The release of the first season was initially not a good one, as the sudden death of Ray Stevenson and a month-long strike by the writers and actors overshadowed the production.

Please accept YouTube cookies to play this video. If you accept this, you will access content from YouTube, a service provided by an external third party.

YouTube privacy policy

If you accept this notice, your choice will be saved and the page will be updated.

View YouTube content

It is also already known that showrunner Dave Filoni, as the new Chief Creative Officer (CCO), will take over the management of the development of Star Wars in film and television together with Kathleen Kennedy and will make key decisions in all further processes. Filoni will therefore have his hands full before he can fully concentrate on producing the Disney Plus series again.

Great Finale

In the coming years, Disney Plus series such as The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Skeleton Crew and Ahsoka will be concluded in a cinematic finale. Therefore, there is certainly hope for a second season of Ahsoka, especially because the story of the first season ends with a cliffhanger.

Share this: Facebook

X

