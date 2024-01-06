Home » Series end? The second season of “Ahsoka” is a long time coming!
Technology

Series end? The second season of “Ahsoka” is a long time coming!

by admin
Series end? The second season of “Ahsoka” is a long time coming!

Despite isolated criticism of the series, many fans are eagerly awaiting a second season of “Ahsoka,” a production from the Star Wars universe. But the crucial question remains: Will there even be a sequel?

Those: Disney+

Many fans are still waiting for official confirmation from Disney production, but unfortunately up until now there have only been various rumors and speculations from different sources. So spoke in October 2023 reliable insider publicly on Twitter about a “go” for the second season of the Disney Plus series led by Dave Filoni.

In contrast, the face of the series, Rosario Dawson, sobered fans with less pleasant news: During the Dagobah Dispatch podcast, the actress firmly denied the question of whether she had already been included in the planning for the second season.

So is there no hope for a second season? Wait. Delays in the planning of TV productions are not uncommon. The release of the first season was initially not a good one, as the sudden death of Ray Stevenson and a month-long strike by the writers and actors overshadowed the production.

Please accept YouTube cookies to play this video. If you accept this, you will access content from YouTube, a service provided by an external third party.

YouTube privacy policy

If you accept this notice, your choice will be saved and the page will be updated.

View YouTube content

It is also already known that showrunner Dave Filoni, as the new Chief Creative Officer (CCO), will take over the management of the development of Star Wars in film and television together with Kathleen Kennedy and will make key decisions in all further processes. Filoni will therefore have his hands full before he can fully concentrate on producing the Disney Plus series again.

See also  The mass of the super super giant black hole "30 billion times the sun" is beyond imagination | Overseas Chinese Daily

Great Finale

In the coming years, Disney Plus series such as The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Skeleton Crew and Ahsoka will be concluded in a cinematic finale. Therefore, there is certainly hope for a second season of Ahsoka, especially because the story of the first season ends with a cliffhanger.

You may also like

Greentech.LIVE Conference 25.-27.04.2024 (Spring Edition)

Jonas Analysis: What to expect in 2024 –...

The New York Times is suing Open AI...

New Chinese cell phone will fight to be...

Buying domains: What should you pay attention to...

Meloni, journalists and the climate of unjustified absence

Another Florida man claims his likeness was used...

What about the sharing economy?

New CHINESE phone is as powerful as a...

Drug abuse, children with an employee, a stop...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy