The EET catalog does not only provide products, but quality solutions for every need. Even the Ernitec brand, an active part of its portfolio, follows this logic: based in Denmark, the company manufactures and supplies high quality equipment for the world of security and data protectionfrom servers to IP cameras to switches.

Future proof solutions

One of the company’s strengths is the ability to keep updated on an area, that of security, which is always in constant and rapid evolution. This allows Ernitec to create solutions future proof, quality and innovative, which adapt to every segment of the security business, both for small private companies and large companies with multiple sites. Installers, integrators and end users can thus count on dedicated solutions, from design to delivery.

Interoperability between products

All Ernitec IP cameras, servers and drivers are compatible with ONVIF specifications, launched by the well-known open industry forum for the development of a global standard for interfacing IP-based security products. These specifications guarantee complete interoperability between products, for the construction of functional and easy-to-use systems, without the need for different protocols or incompatible specifications to communicate with each other.

Innovation, reliability and technical support

These are the keywords that can most easily be associated with the Ernitec brand. It offers the latest technologies in products at very competitive prices, reliable thanks to many years of experience in the sector and extremely accurate tests to which the products themselves are subjected before reaching the users. Finally, the brand it also guarantees technical support and training activities to help its customers stay current and on track in an industry (video surveillance and security services) where updating is essential.

Products and solutions

Innumerable solutions based on Ernitec products are available in the EET catalogue, a variety that has moreover recently allowed EET through its system integrators to complete many medium and large projects. In the portfolio we find i server Ernitec, built in Denmark and available in many different models for every type of application and requirement; the telecamere IP, present both in the “dome” and PTZ typologies and complete with accessories and with different levels of protection, also for use in high-risk outdoor environments, NVR; finally, also for the network switchesErnitec offers a variety of solutions with six, eight or sixteen doors for all needs and for systems of different sizes, with a high quality level which translates into maximum reliability.