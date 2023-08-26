ServiceNow, AI and customer and employee services

Filippo Giannelli, area VP and country manager ServiceNow Italy, tells the role of AI and how to preserve the human dimension in customer and employee services.

In a context of spiraling inflation, where consumers are looking for products at affordable prices, their loyalty to brands is put to the test. To limit potential losses, companies need more than ever to understand their customers’ expectations and invest in retention strategies that meet those expectations. This also includes a better customer experience, for which you need the right tools.

Our latest research conducted together with the English company Opinium has shown that Italian consumers attach great importance to factors such as the efficiency and speed of response of customer service and the level of security of their personal data.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and technology platforms play a key role in this equation, providing businesses with the capabilities needed to streamline and automate tasks, freeing up time for human interactions and personalization of services.

It is therefore the right balance between people and technology that will lead to success. But how?

Consumers looking for a more personalized, fast and efficient experience!

According to ServiceNow, the personalization of the service received is certainly a central factor.

The technological platforms collect and process data relating to interactions and offer a 360° view of each customer. As a result, they allow for tailor-made experiences to be created and delivered, offering recommendations tailored to individual needs and preferences. The advanced features of these platforms, such as personalized discounts and targeted offers, help build customer loyalty and maintain a relationship of trust over time.

However, effective customer service is increasingly emerging as the most important factor in consumer retention. Because what the customer wants above all, more than getting a personalized offer, is the resolution of the problem for which he turns to a specific company.

According to our study, the ability of customer service agents to resolve problems (95%) with speed (93%) and the security of personal data (95%) are essential criteria for consumers.

Companies must therefore equip their customer service with tools capable of making teams fast, competent and efficient, thus offering a pleasant and positive experience to customers. Otherwise they will risk losing them.

ServiceNow: il employee well-being for better customer retention

The research also shows that 92% of Italian consumers say they are less likely to engage with a company that has unhappy employees, which is higher than the European average (70%). Companies that want to satisfy their customers and foster their loyalty must take this preference into consideration

The technological platforms also offer significant advantages from an operational point of view. By automating repetitive tasks, these solutions allow you to save time, improve efficiency and reduce errors. This results in higher overall productivity for the company and higher employee satisfaction. By freeing teams from monotonous tasks, these platforms help promote well-being and allow you to focus on more rewarding and challenging activities.

A harmonious collaboration between humans, workflow, AI and low code to look to the future

Contrary to popular belief, the introduction of machines and the automation of tasks has historically led to an evolution of skills rather than mass unemployment. Similarly today artificial intelligence aims to improve the efficiency of people and not to replace them. Professions with a human component will therefore continue to develop with and thanks to AI, used as a complementary tool.

ServiceNow: how to preserve the human dimension in customer and employee services.

Workflow management platforms transform and automate repetitive tasks, enabling employees to focus on more valuable activities and through advanced automation, streamline internal processes, improve productivity and deliver a personalized experience to customers. Low code/no code allows all companies, whether or not they have advanced IT skills, to optimize the use of these powerful tools.

These technologies drive innovation and collaboration, and provide the scalability and agility businesses need to rapidly adapt to the marketplace. The adoption of low code/no code helps to stimulate efficiency and accelerate the digital transformation of companies, while enhancing employees at the same time. The harmony between AI, data management platforms workflow and low code/no code is the key to enabling companies to move towards efficiency and innovation.

With these tools, companies can deliver quality customer experiences while streamlining internal operations. Artificial intelligence and workflow management platforms are therefore the key to reconciling technological innovation and the preservation of human relationships.

