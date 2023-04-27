ServiceNow chooses Fabio Spoletini as VP EMEA South

ServiceNowa California-based company specializing in digital workplaces and workflow management, welcomes Italian Fabio Spoletini as new Vice President Southern Europe, Middle East & Africa in place of Cathy Mauzaize, who in turn becomes President EMEA. With over twenty-five years of experience in enterprise technology under his belt, Fabio will be tasked with further expanding the business in an area of ​​strategic importance, with a focus on talent promotion and with the ambition to establish ServiceNow as the defining enterprise software company of the 21st th century.

Fabio Spoletini will lead the expansion of the ServiceNow business in EMEA South

Spoletini’s career has seen many successes in prestigious companies thanks to his customer first approach in creating partnerships and his natural determination, strengthened by the development of strong “one challenge one team” teams. Previously worked at Oraclewhere he was Country Manager Italy for several years along with subsequent international assignments, the latest being Senior Vice President, Managing Director of South Europe and EMEA Large Deal.

“I have watched ServiceNow grow over the past few years and have admired the company’s vision and commitment to delivering on its mission to make people work better. It has created a unique platform in the world that represents a real turning point for the business challenges of companies and for the digitization of the public administration – comments Fabio Spoletini – Companies today more than ever have to face a series of important macroeconomic and technological challenges and ServiceNow is able to make possible the digitization they need. I am excited to continue and consolidate the company’s growth in Southern Europe, Middle East & Africa and help all organizations realize their potential through ServiceNow”.