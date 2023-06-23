Sesa, 50 years of growth thanks to the aggregation of skills

thana point of reference in Italy in the sector of technological innovation and digital services for businesses and organizations, has announced the preliminary data for the year ended April 30, 2023. Consolidated revenues amount to approx 2.9 billion eurosa growth of +21.3% Y/Y compared to the previous year, when they stood at 2.4 billion euros.

A corporate culture fueled by digitization and sustainability

In the fiftieth year since its foundation, the growth of the Florentine Group continues unstoppable, which in the period 2011-2023 experienced an average annual increase in revenues and employment of more than 10% (CAGR FY 2012-2023 revenues +11.9%; CAGR FY 2012-2023 human resources +15%). A success made possible by the ability to aggregate and develop digital skillsdriving technological innovation and digital transformation first in Italian production districts, and lately also in European ones.

Want to get constructive feedback from your customers? Learn how to conduct effective investigations

Human Resources/Organization

As at 30 April 2023, the Group has approx 4,750 employeesup by +14% compared to the previous year and most with permanent contracts. The significant growth in human capital, which has doubled in just three years, is attributable both to the acquisition of new companies with specialized skills (with over 2,000 new human resources from around 60 bolt-on industrial M&As in the last 5 years), and the internal hiring of over 650 new talents in 2023 alone, with a particular focus on young people under 30, who have been trained in the main areas of digital trends.

50 years after its foundation, the Sesa Group continues to grow

Guided by the vision of the founders Paolo Castellacci and Piero Pelagotti, who were joined by Giovanni Moriani at the end of the 70s, the history of Sesa is distinguished by theattention to people, ecosystems and communitieswith a sustainable development strategy based on the generation and sharing of value with all stakeholders.

In this direction, Sesa announced the new welfare plan for the year 2023-24which focuses on the well-being, health and quality of working life of its employees by including specific initiatives for parenting, education, sustainability and well-being with several initiatives specifically dedicated to resources under 30, representing over 1,100 units per year April 30, 2023.

The benefits and initiatives of the Welfare Plan can be used by accessing the Group’s digital platform entirely dedicated to Welfare services and are supported by Sessa Foundationa non-profit organization oriented towards philanthropic activities, engaged among other things in the management of the company kindergarten within the Empoli technological hub.

Attention to people, the environment and communities as an engine

Paolo Castellaccipresident and founder of Sesa, Piero Pelagottico-founder of Sesa, and Giovanni Moriani, executive vice president and co-founder of Sesa, wish to express their thanks to all the people of the Sesa Group who have contributed and continue to contribute with commitment and strong involvement to the extraordinary growth of the company. This success is inspired by a common vision based on long-term sustainable development and attention to people, the environment and the communities in which they operate. Sesa’s goal is to continue to be an ideal place to work and become the reference partner for the digital transformation of businesses and organizations.

Alessandro Fabbroni, CEO of Sesa, states that in a context in which digital transformation and the evolution towards sustainability are increasingly important for companies, Sesa continues its path of growth in revenues and resources thanks to continuous investments in skills and technological innovation, supported by a strong corporate culture focused on sustainable development. The new welfare plan, even broader and more enriched than the previous year, reflects Sesa’s attention to people, who represent a strong point for the Group. Sesa will continue to manage the company with the aim of generating long-term value for the benefit of all stakeholders.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

