Sesa grows in the application consultancy sector in the SAP world with the acquisition of InformEtica Consulting

A new acquisition for Sesa, which with InformEtica Consulting strengthens the Var Group proposal in the field of SAP solutions for Made in Italy companies

A new acquisition for Sesa Groupwhich has announced that it has acquired the entire share capital of InformEtica Consulting, a company based in Verona and active in the field of application consultancy on the Sap platform.

An operation that for Sesa is part of the strategy of expanding its skills, reinforcing, in this case, the presence in the sector of software solutions based on the Sap platform, in support of the Made in Italy districts.

InformEtica together with Var Group

In fact, InformEtica is acquired by Var Group SpA through the subsidiary Var One Srl: the objective is to add an important element to the formation of an aggregation pole in the sector of application services both on international and proprietary platforms with around 60 million revenues and 300 human resources in the SAP sector alone and over 250 million in revenues and 1,500 resources overall for ERP and Vertical Applications, supporting Made in Italy districts such as Mechanics, Automotive, Fashion, Retail, Wine and Food, Pharma and Tertiary .

The Sesa Group thus continues to fuel its growth path of human resources and digital skills in sectors of strategic importance, through bolt-on industrial M&A (i.e. acquisitions of smaller companies, usually in the same line of business, which present a strategic value).

“We are completing a further industrial aggregation operation, integrating excellence both on a territorial level and for the governance of technological platforms with 40 new resources, expert and cohesive, who will contribute to the digital transformation of Italian medium-sized enterprises, a crucial sector in which for many years the Sesa Group plays a driving role. We will continue to support growth through bolt-on industrial M&As and investments in human capital, with the objectives of generating sustainable and long-term value for our stakeholders,” said Alessandro Fabbroni, CEO of Sesa.