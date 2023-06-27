Sesa increases its Digital Workspace skills with Sangalli

Acquisitions

The partnership with Sangalli will be carried out by Var Group through Durante, which joined the Sesa Group in May 2022, to launch a business unit dedicated to digital workspace and collaboration solutions

Updated 27 Jun 2023

Alessandro Fabbroni, CEO of Sesa

To consolidate its positioning in the sector of technological innovation and IT and digital services for the business segment, the Sesa Group announced a major industrial partnership agreement. It’s about the seventh acquisition of the yearafter 6pm 2022 and 3pm 2021, for a track record of around 60 M&A transactions in the last 5 years. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Var Group SpASesa has acquired a 55% stake in Sangalli Tecnologie Srl, enhancing its capabilities in the arena “Digital Workspace e Collaboration“.

This move exemplifies Sesa’s ongoing commitment to continue to nurture their workforce and digital skills in strategically important areas through industrial merger and acquisition activities. This allows the Group to provide support to the main productive districts of the Italian and European economy in a crucial phase of digital evolution, trying to generate long-term sustainable value for all stakeholders.

Var Group strengthens the portfolio with Sangalli Tecnologie

Based in Brusaporto (Bergamo), Sangalli boasts a staff of about 30 employees and collaborators, serving both the national and international markets. The company specializes in the design and delivery of solutions for the digital workspace and collaboration, as well as the integration of multimedia systems with revenues reaching €7 million, an EBITDA margin of 12% and a net profit of about 10% of revenues.

Var Group SpA will oversee the partnership with Sangalli through its subsidiary During SpA acquired in May 2022 to launch a Business Unit focused on Digital Workspace and Collaboration solutions. With initial revenues of 16 million euros, the BU aims to reach a target of around 30 million euros by 30 April 2024, facilitated by the collaboration with Sangalli. With a specialized workforce of 160 professionals, the unit will focus on key sectors of the Italian economy, including retail, entertainment, multimedia naval and financial services, while also pursuing further growth opportunities.

The partnership between the two companies is based on evaluation criteria consistent with the rules established by Sesa (EV/EBITDA ratio equal to 5). It also implies a long-term operational involvement, supported by equity commitment mechanisms of the founding partners and managing directors of Sangalli Tecnologie: Dario Sangalli, Giancarlo Terzi and Domenico Terzi. The shared objectives concern the development of skills in the Digital Workspace and Collaboration fields, as well as the generation of sustainable value.

Elevate your digital workspace and collaboration

Francesca Moriani, CEO of Var Group SpA, and Stefano Durante, Managing Partner of Digital Workspace Var Group, believe that the inclusion of the Sangalli Tecnologie team will improve their capabilities in the management and digitization of audio video and control systems for the Enterprise sector. Furthermore, they underlined the valuable contribution of Sangalli’s specialized professionals in digital signage solutions for the retail, entertainment and naval multimedia segments.

Dario Sangalli, Giancarlo Terzi and Domenico Terzi, general partners and founders of Sangalli Tecnologie Srl, shared the enthusiasm for joining the Var Group and the Sesa family. Their main objective is to accelerate the growth of their skills for the benefit of their customers who, over the years, have assisted in their digital transformation journey and in the evolution of organizational and collaboration models.

Alessandro Fabbroni, CEO of Sesawelcomed the Sangalli team into the Sesa family expressing the intention to capitalize on their skills and further enrich the Digital Workspace and Collaboration offer by bringing together two important market players such as Durante and Sangalli Tecnologie.

Article originally published on Jun 27, 2023

