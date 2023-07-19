Sesa SpA: four years of record growth drive digital innovation and sustainability

The Board of Directors of Swim SpAa leading operator in the sector of technological innovation and IT and digital services for the business segment, recently approved the consolidated financial statements for the annual period closed on April 30, 2023, drawn up in compliance with the EU-IFRS and GRI accounting standards on ESG matters. The Group has demonstrated extraordinary growth both in terms of technological skills and financial results, and looks forward to an equally promising future, with the expectation of continuing on the path of sustainable growth.

Strongly increasing revenues and technological skills

Specifically, the 2023 financial year saw strong growth in technological skills of Sesa SpA, with a 13.3% increase in employees, reaching 4,717. Also, the number of client companies it has risen to about 40,000 both in Italy and in Europe.

Sustainability and impact: the PNRR is an unrepeatable opportunity for the digital future

Corporate Social Responsability

From a financial standpoint, revenues increased 21.7% year-over-year to 2.9 billion euros. In terms of profitability, theEBITDA grew 24.9% year over year to 209.4 million euroslies theUtile netto Adjusted increased 21.1% year-over-year, hitting the mark 100.1 million euros.

These results are due to the strategic positioning of Sesa SpA in the main areas of digital innovation, viz cloud, security, digital platform, data science e digital workspace. Also, operations M&A bolt-on (over 25 in the last 18 months) contributed approximately 15% of the total to the growth of revenues and profitability during the year.

A 4-year period of record growth closed as at 30 April 2023, with a compound annual average increase (CAGR) in revenues of 17.0% (from €1.55 billion at 30 April 2019 to €2.9 billion at 30 April 2023) and Ebitda equal to 29.6% (from €74.3 million to €209.4 million). The Net Result at April 30, 2023 is equal to €100.1 million (+21.1% y/y compared to €82.7 million at April 30, 2022), while the Net Financial Position is positive (net liquidity) for € 239.5 million (compared to €245.3 million).

ESG performance: towards a sustainable future

In addition to the excellent financial results, Sesa SpA has demonstrated a strong commitment to the sustainability and the corporate social responsibility. As of April 30, 2023, it recorded a significant improvement in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) performance thanks to the strengthening of sustainability programs for the benefit of human resources, the environment and stakeholders.

The company distributed a total economic value of 309 million Euros (+24% y/y), with over 60% destined for the remuneration of human resources. Sesa SpA increased i programs of hiring (760 in the fiscal year, +25% y/y), investments for the skills development (over 69,000 training hours, +14% y/y) ei welfare programswith particular attention to issues such as parenting, diversity, well-being and work-life balance of workers.

On the environmental front, Sesa SpA has achieved remarkable results, reducing per capita emissions by 10.3% y/y and increasing the energy produced by photovoltaic plants by 25% y/y. Furthermore, the company has significantly increased the purchase of green electricity from third parties (over 93% of the total) and has reduced water and natural resource consumption, as well as the production of waste per capita (-27% y/y ).

At the level of sustainability governance the achievement of the Certification of the Gender equality UNI/PDR 125:2022the extension of the ISO 14001 certification to the main Group companies, the improvement of the Ecovadis rating to Gold level and the CDP rating to level B, the confirmation of the main sustainability awards (Integrated Governance Index and Sustainability Leader 2023).

Favorable outlook for 2024

Sesa SpA looks to the future with optimism and confirms a favorable outlook for the year ended 30 April 2024. Thanks to eight acquisitions already made in early 2023 and those under evaluation, as well as the growing demand for digitization from businesses and organizations, the company expects revenue and operating profitability growth in line with its long-term track record.

The Group intends to continue investing in technological skills, focusing on the growth of operating perimeters and profitability, and to continue its path of sustainable growth, to the benefit of all stakeholders, confirming itself as a leader in the technological innovation sector.

Looking ahead, Sesa SpA positions itself as a point of reference in the sector and, with its constant growth, promises to continue to amaze the market. With an attentive eye to sustainability and social impact, Sesa SpA confirms itself as a future-oriented business model and ready to take up the challenges of technological innovation in a constantly changing world.

The comments of the President and CEO of Sesa

President Paolo Castellacci, founder of Sesa, said: “In the fiftieth year since its foundation, Sesa continues with conviction in the development of a business model oriented towards progressive and lasting growth, with responsibility towards all stakeholders, from workers to shareholders to customers and ecosystems in which we operate. In the current scenario, the central role of technological and digital innovation is confirmed, both for the competitiveness of businesses and for improving people’s quality of life.”

On the other hand, the Chief Executive Officer Alessandro Fabbroni, commented: “Sesa closes another year of strong growth in the value generated for all stakeholders, consolidating its role as a reference player in the technological innovation sector with over 2.9 billion in revenues and around 4,720 human resources. In the current phase of evolution of economic models, increasingly oriented towards sustainability and digital, investments in technological skills continue, with an increase in operating perimeters and profitability of over 20% in the year, at the end of a four-year period in which increased consolidated revenues from Eu 1.55 billion at 30 April 2019 to Eu 2.9 billion at 30 April 2023 and operating profitability (Ebitda) from Eu 74 million at 30 April 2019 to Eu 209 million at 30 April 2023, increasing human resources from 1,900 to 4,720 in the same period. Thanks to its unique heritage of skills and great capacity for inclusion, Sesa will continue its path of sustainable growth for the benefit of all Stakeholders also in 2024.”