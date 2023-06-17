Set a new record! Diablo IV hits $666 million in five-day sales

“Diablo IV” hit a new sales record of over US$666 million in five days after its release Picture: Blizzard Entertainment/Provided

[Newtalk新聞] “Diablo IV” has set a record for the best first-week sales in Blizzard history. In the five days since the game’s launch on June 6, global sales have surpassed a staggering $666 million. The latest sequel to the “Diablo” franchise is also Blizzard’s fastest-selling game ever, with sales equal to the record for the biggest opening week of the year.

“On behalf of everyone at Blizzard Entertainment, I want to thank the millions of players around the world who have played and immersed themselves in Diablo IV,” said Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment. The hard work of all of us at Blizzard – an amazing team working together to create and support these new genre-defining games and creating legendary worlds that will reverberate for generations. We are honored to have the support of our players, At the same time, we are proud of all the teams, we will continue to listen to the suggestions of the players, and ensure that we can continue to exceed the limits and expectations of everyone in the next few years.”

Players have played over 276 million hours in Diablo IV. Image: Blizzard Entertainment/Supplied

Players have played over 276 million hours in Diablo IV. Image: Blizzard Entertainment/Supplied

276 billion demons have been slain since early access on June 2, nearly 35 times the world‘s population Players have been defeated more than 316 million times… Over 5 million conquerors have fallen to the Butcher but they are not alone ── Players have teamed up with friends over 166 million times 163 players have reached the highest level in Expert mode, where death is permanent.

When players are not playing “Diablo IV”, they are watching others play – “Diablo IV” is in early access from June 2nd to June 9th, and it is the first live broadcast platform on Twitch every day game. The number of live broadcast hours and watch hours both set the highest record for Blizzard games.

View original text

More Newtalk news reports

Become a strong backing! Logitech G becomes the designated e-sports equipment for the Chinese e-sports team in 2023

Time-limited house happy water!Coca-Cola Launches New “League of Legends” Co-branded Product

👉Players skip the line to buy here! “Diablo 4” discount is killing