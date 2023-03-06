If the WLAN signal of the FritzBox is not sufficient to cover the entire living or office space, the WLAN can be expanded with a Fritz Repeater. In these instructions, I describe how quickly and easily this works.

Which Fritz repeaters are there?

There are currently six different Fritz Repeater models (as of the end of 2022). The devices differ mainly in terms of data rate, range and available connection options. Each repeater has up-to-date WLAN encryption and mesh functionality, which allows several devices to be combined with a FritzBox to form an intelligent system.

The following models are currently available:

Fritz!Repeater 6000*

2,400 MBit/s (5GHz), 1,200 MBit/s (2.4GHz), very high range, 2 LAN ports (2.5 GBit/s + 1 GBit/s), WPS button for fast and secure connections.

1,733 MBit/s (5GHz), 400 MBit/s (2.4GHz), very high range, 2 LAN ports (1 GBit/s), WPS button for fast and secure connections.

1,733 MBit/s (5GHz), 600 MBit/s (2.4GHz), long range, 1 LAN port (1 GBit/s), WPS button for fast and secure connections.

2,400 MBit/s (5GHz), 600 MBit/s (2.4GHz), long range, 1 LAN port (1 GBit/s), WPS button for fast and secure connections.

866 MBit/s (5GHz), 400 MBit/s (2.4GHz), long range, 1 LAN port (1 GBit/s), WPS button for fast and secure connections.

600 MBit/s (2.4GHz), good range, WPS button for fast and secure connections.

Connect the FritBox to a Fritz Repeater

Below I describe the connection of a Fritz Repeater 1200 AX, but the steps are identical for the other models, so they work the same way. The connected FritzBox 7590 uses the current Fritz!OS 7.29.

The Fritz Repeater 1200 AX offers the best price/performance ratio for most home users.

Thanks to the WPS button on all repeaters, setup is completed in just a few seconds. The following steps are necessary:

Connect the Fritz!Repeater to a socket near your FritzBox. Press the WPS button on your Fritz!Box. Press the connect button on the repeater

As soon as the Connect LED on the Fritz Repeater stops flashing and lights up continuously, the WLAN connection to the FritzBox has been established. The repeater can now be removed from the mains and aligned.

Where should I connect the WLAN repeater?

After the repeater has been paired with the FritzBox, you can align the Fritz WLAN Repeater. The repeater should be operated in a place where the WLAN signal strength is still very good.

The status LED lights up continuously. The Fritz WLAN Repeater is set up to work.

There are no advantages to connecting the repeater where the signal is still available, since the data also has to get from the repeater to the FritzBox via WLAN. And if that connection is just enough, the speed will reflect that.

Find location for optimal WiFi range

It is therefore important to find a location that ensures good signal strength in the direction of the FritzBox AND in the direction of the end device (e.g. computer). Here the smartphone app “WLAN‘ from AVM. This includes the possibility to evaluate the repeater position and gives you tips for optimal alignment. If you don’t have that many options for alignment anyway, for example because there are only a few sockets, you can also try out the best location for WLAN reception for yourself.

Evaluation of the WLAN repeater position using the smartphone app “WLAN“ by AVM.

How do I get to my Fritz Repeater?

If the Fritz Repeater is aligned and connected, all end devices that were previously registered in the WLAN will automatically connect to it if the signal strength is better than to the FritzBox.

Each Fritz Repeater has its own web interface, which can be displayed using a browser. To call this up, you have to enter the IP address of the repeater in the address bar of your browser. You can find the IP address in the area network your FritzBox. The password for logging into the repeater corresponds to the password for the FritzBox.

The configuration interface of the Fritz WLAN Repeater.

However, you can only make very few configurations via the web interface, since the repeater is automatically managed by the FritzBox, the so-called “Mesh-Master“. Mainly you will only find an overview of the WLAN and the connected devices.

Just like the FritzBox, the repeaters also receive regular updates from AVM. The firmware updates usually include bug fixes and minor performance improvements.

Updates for all existing repeaters are displayed in the administration area of ​​the FritzBox. From there, you can also install the updates. If the FritzBox is configured so that new updates are installed automatically, the Fritz WLAN Repeaters are also automatically supplied with the updates and you don’t have to worry about it.

