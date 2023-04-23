Seth Dobrin: “Artificial intelligence must be regulated, not stopped”

“Artificial intelligence should worry us, but not scare us.” Seth Dobrin still wears the earphones that he wears to every event. World AI guru, after his speech he leaned on a table away from the crowd of AI Week in Rimini. And that’s where our conversation begins. “There is a need to argue for proper regulation, and everyone should make sure they understand when AI is being used, even when deciding not to use it.”

Trained in the field of human genetics, he diverted his career towards the technological world, bringing the scientific method to the company. IBM’s first Global Chief AI Officer, a position he held for several years, is now the president of the Responsible AI Institute. “For me, artificial intelligence is both an opportunity and a danger,” Dobrin explains. “It depends on how technology is approached: by doing it appropriately, AI can help improve the world, otherwise, it can propagate prejudice and discrimination. The algorithms are trained on data that represent the decisions we have made in the past: these negative effects are nothing more than a mirror for humanity, to remind us that we continue to repeat what has already been committed”.

There is also a way to talk about the new frontier of generative artificial intelligence, after the boom of ChatGpt. “Until 2023, the progress of technology, especially in the field of artificial intelligence, was relatively slow – observes Dobrin, included in the top 100 Data Innovators of the Year of 2022 and awarded as AI Innovator of the Year in 2021 – but with the generative AI we are witnessing something completely different. New intellectual properties are developed every week and more and more companies are adopting these algorithms”.

If technological development is a hundred-metre race, the challenge of regulation is a marathon. And there are obstacles. “These laws take time, perhaps too much. Let’s think of the European proposal, which has been in the works for two years: it will take another year before it enters into force and at least another year to see it applied. The EU legislator is also trying to build a future-proof regulatory structure, but with generative AI this cannot be done, because this technology cannot really be explained”. The European Union, with the Artificial Intelligence Act, has probably covered the longest stretch of road, and the goal of approval is finally beginning to appear. Other global powers, such as China and the United Kingdom, are also working on it. Stanford University’s AI Index Report 2023 analyzed dossiers from 127 countries, and the number of approved bills mentioning artificial intelligence rose from one in 2016 to thirty-seven in 2022. magic formula to regulate AI – explains Dobrin – however, I believe that blocking this technology is not the right way to solve the problem. The European Union and the United Kingdom have chosen the correct strategy, aiming to measure the results of artificial intelligence”.

Then there is the ethical question, which must be confronted with the variable par excellence: human conscience. “We must always keep in mind, especially in the West, that our idea of ​​what is ethical may not be the same as those of those who live in other parts of the world. This means that there may be different requirements to be met, and we have to accept that, even if we don’t agree with them.” And after all, every citizen has the task of facing consciously, and therefore responsibly, the disruptive advent of these new technologies. “I don’t use some social networks because I don’t like the way my data would be used – says Dobrin – I tried to explain it to my children: they decided differently, but it was an informed choice. It is therefore necessary to educate yourself on the decisions to be made when using AI. And companies must be transparent about this”.

We are witnessing a puzzle that comes together with a speed never seen before. Sometimes we seem to have full control over the final design, and other times we wonder what unpredictable figure our future will be. “It’s not easy to imagine the world in 2030. I think it will be completely different, and there is an opportunity to be a better place.”