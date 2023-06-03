Seven tips so that you can confidently have your say on AI topics

My colleagues and I deal with AI technology every day, listen to the AI ​​experts and then translate what they are saying into clear, understandable language with important context. I asked some of the top AI journalists in the industry to share their top tips on how to speak up about AI with confidence. You should pay attention to these seven things.

1. Don’t worry about sounding stupid

“The tech industry isn’t good at explaining itself clearly, despite insisting that big language models will change the world. If you’re struggling with that, you’re not alone,” says Nitasha Tiku, tech culture editor at the Washington Post. “It doesn’t help that the conversations about AI are peppered with technical terms. “Hallucination” is a fancy euphemism for an AI system making things up. And “prompt engineers” are just people who who know how to talk to the AI ​​to get what they want.

Tiku recommends watching YouTube explanations of concepts and AI models. “Ditch the AI ​​influencers and look at the more inconspicuous moderators, like computer philes,” she says. “IBM Technology is great if you’re looking for something short and simple. There’s no channel aimed at casual watchers, but it can help demystify the process.”

No matter how you talk about AI, some people will get upset about it. “Sometimes you feel like the world of AI has fractured into fan communities, where everyone is talking past each other and sticking to their favorite definitions and notions,” said Will Douglas Heaven, senior editor for AI issues at MIT Technology Review. “Find out what AI means to you and stick with it.”

2. Be specific about what type of AI you are talking about

“In public discourse, AI is often treated as one thing, but in reality, AI is a collection of a hundred different things,” says Karen Hao, former editor at MIT Technology Review, now the Wall Street Journal’s China technology and society editor.

According to Hao, it’s helpful to distinguish which function of AI you’re talking about in order to have a more nuanced conversation: Are you talking about natural language processing and language models, or about computer vision? Or via various applications, such as chatbots or cancer detection? If you are not sure, here are good definitions of various practical applications of artificial intelligence.

Speaking of AI as a single thing obscures the reality of the technology, seconded Time Magazine’s Billy Perrigo. “Different models can do different things, respond differently to the same prompts, and all have their own preferences, too,” he says.

3. Be realistic

“The two most important questions for new AI products and tools are simply: what can they do and how can they do it?” says James Vincent, senior editor at The Verge. There is currently a trend in the AI ​​community to talk about the long-term risks and potential of AI. It’s easy to get sidetracked by hypothetical scenarios and imagining what the technology could do in the future, but for discussions about AI, it’s better to remain pragmatic and focus on the actual, not the “what if …'” adds Vincent.

The technology sector also tends to overstate the capabilities of its products. “Be skeptical, be cynical,” says TR editor Heaven. This is especially important when talking about breaking latest news, or artificial general intelligence, which typically means software that’s as intelligent as a human (whatever that means in and of itself). “If something sounds like bad sci-fi, maybe it is,” he adds.

4. Adjust your expectations

Speech models that power AI chatbots like ChatGPT often “hallucinate” or make things up. This can be annoying and surprising to people, but it’s an integral part of the way they work, says Madhumita Murgia, artificial intelligence editor at the Financial Times.

It is important to remember that language models are not search engines that find “right” answers, and they do not have infinite knowledge. They’re predictive systems that generate the most likely words, given the question and everything they’ve been trained on, Murgia adds.

“That doesn’t mean they can’t write anything original…but we should always expect them to be inaccurate and falsify facts. When we do, the errors carry less weight because we adjust our use and their applications accordingly can,” she says.