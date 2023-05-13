Several addons are currently being given away!

fans of Die Sims 4 watch out: for a short time you will get several addons for free. You can find out what it is and how to get it in this post.

Image: EA

In the Epic Games Store you can currently get a bundle called The Sims 4: The Daring Lifestyle secure at zero cost. The game collection includes a total of three expansions of the popular life simulation.

The Sims 4 Jungle Adventures Gameplay Pack

The Sims 4 Luxury Party Stuff Pack

Die Sims 4 Fashion Street-Set

In the jungle adventure you are offered a unique wilderness with a temple, jungle obstacles, cursed relics and treasures. Of course, there is also a range of matching clothes and decorative objects on top.

Note: The basic version of The Sims 4 has been completely free to play since October 2022!

The second expansion does not bring an additional game world and instead focuses on the fashion aspect of the game. “Throw the classiest party in town with extraordinary furniture and decorations,” reads the description of the Luxury Party Stuff Pack. “From glittery sequin dresses to shiny 3-piece tuxedos, your Sims are ready for any official occasion.”

Please accept YouTube cookies to play this video. If you accept this, you will access content from YouTube, a service provided by an external third party. YouTube privacy policy If you accept this notice, your choice will be saved and the page will be updated. View YouTube content

Expansion number 3 contains only clothing and accessories. “While bangles, sparkling necklaces and eye-catching rings serve as eye-catchers, sandals give the look a certain nonchalance. Complete your style with henna tattoos and fun sunglasses.”

How do you get the expansions?

In order to be able to secure the addons for free, you need a user account with Epic Games. All three extensions can then be easily downloaded from the shop. You could also link your Epic account to your EA account.

Once added to your own game library, they remain there even after the promotional period has expired. So you can play it for as long as you want. The addons are available from May 11th to May 18th (5 p.m. each day) at Epic Games. They are then replaced by another, as yet unknown, free game.