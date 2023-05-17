Home » Sexy clerk sister lifts the ban! Steam yellow hair simulation “The Legend of the Hydroelectrician” free DLC launched on 5/19 | 4Gamers
Technology

Sexy clerk sister lifts the ban! Steam yellow hair simulation “The Legend of the Hydroelectrician” free DLC launched on 5/19 | 4Gamers

by admin
Sexy clerk sister lifts the ban! Steam yellow hair simulation “The Legend of the Hydroelectrician” free DLC launched on 5/19 | 4Gamers

news/202304/230517_18_ (4).png?versionId=ChmpLs0Vej7XgBOLmYvVWKuWJLnvBwq0″ media=”(min-width: 992px)”>

The pixel-style adult game “Handyman Legend” (Handyman Legend) developed by the Taiwanese adult game team Chaozhenjian Studio has been extremely well received by gentlemen after it was launched on Steam in March this year. Recently, the studio announced that it will launch a free DLC. The sexy shop assistant sister will join the battle!

The protagonist of the game “Plumber Legend” is a plumber who earns money by accepting cases and manages time with limited physical strength. While making money, he performs NTR strategies on the three heroines in the adult game of touching breasts and washing pants.

In this free update, the sexy shop assistant sister who has been greeting players in the shop/mystery shop can now also greet your younger brother after meeting certain conditions.

230517_18_ (5)

The clerk’s interactive gameplay is completely different from the other three heroines. This time, you can enjoy the clerk’s sister’s body on a large screen, and the H interaction will also be accompanied by small games to increase the fun. It will be a brand new way of playing.

230517_18_ (2)
Mini-game: Try to make the clerk’s sister cum without making people suspicious!

230517_18_ (1)
Mini game: Click the icon in the Jiugongge within the time limit, otherwise you will fail to endure, and you will be disgusted by the clerk with a look of contempt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=03xpPAhyhq0

In addition, the ending CG of each character has been added. If the three heroines have conquered to the point of corruption, they will be able to watch their supplementary plots in the memory album.

230517_18_ (9)

At the same time, the development team also announced that it will launch the digital art collection of “Legend of Hydroelectrician”. The content will include character settings, some CG pictures and drafts, a total of 20 pages, and you can learn about some content that is not mentioned in the game.

See also  Start your business in New York and enjoy the game "Ambition" is about to start Steam Early Access- Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk

Although not buying art books will not affect any experience in the game, capable gentlemen can still consider supporting the development team by purchasing digital art books!

230517_18_ (7)

The free DLC and digital art collection of “Legend of the Hydroelectrician” will be officially launched on May 19.

You may also like

HPE Aruba strengthens parent company ties to pursue...

“Brown Dust” IP derived puzzle collection RPG “Magic...

Don’t know how to match CPU and GPU?...

All-Flash SAN, FAS storage and business services

US survey shows Android switching to iPhone camp...

And if Italy bet on its ChatGpt?

Pirelli P Zero Race TT 700x26c

GTA 6 publisher hints at launch next year,...

subscribers to the subscription with advertising are growing

With the new game of Minecraft UT, it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy