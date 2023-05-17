Sexy clerk sister lifts the ban! Steam yellow hair simulation “The Legend of the Hydroelectrician” free DLC launched on 5/19 | 4Gamers

news/202304/230517_18_ (4).png?versionId=ChmpLs0Vej7XgBOLmYvVWKuWJLnvBwq0″ media=”(min-width: 992px)”>

The pixel-style adult game “Handyman Legend” (Handyman Legend) developed by the Taiwanese adult game team Chaozhenjian Studio has been extremely well received by gentlemen after it was launched on Steam in March this year. Recently, the studio announced that it will launch a free DLC. The sexy shop assistant sister will join the battle!

The protagonist of the game “Plumber Legend” is a plumber who earns money by accepting cases and manages time with limited physical strength. While making money, he performs NTR strategies on the three heroines in the adult game of touching breasts and washing pants.

In this free update, the sexy shop assistant sister who has been greeting players in the shop/mystery shop can now also greet your younger brother after meeting certain conditions.

The clerk’s interactive gameplay is completely different from the other three heroines. This time, you can enjoy the clerk’s sister’s body on a large screen, and the H interaction will also be accompanied by small games to increase the fun. It will be a brand new way of playing.

Mini-game: Try to make the clerk’s sister cum without making people suspicious!

Mini game: Click the icon in the Jiugongge within the time limit, otherwise you will fail to endure, and you will be disgusted by the clerk with a look of contempt

In addition, the ending CG of each character has been added. If the three heroines have conquered to the point of corruption, they will be able to watch their supplementary plots in the memory album.

At the same time, the development team also announced that it will launch the digital art collection of “Legend of Hydroelectrician”. The content will include character settings, some CG pictures and drafts, a total of 20 pages, and you can learn about some content that is not mentioned in the game.

Although not buying art books will not affect any experience in the game, capable gentlemen can still consider supporting the development team by purchasing digital art books!

The free DLC and digital art collection of “Legend of the Hydroelectrician” will be officially launched on May 19.