Shadowgate sequel already a Kickstarter success

The ’80s role-playing game Shadowgate was a huge hit for the NES, but never got a proper sequel. Now, those who originally did hope to change that with Beyond Shadowgate’s new Kickstarter. The team needs $25,000 and has tripled that, which means two stretch goals are unlocked.

Beyond Shadowgate will be four times the size of its predecessor and release on Steam. There’s also a demo downloadable on the Kickstarter page if you’d like to try out an intro to the game.

Beyond Shadowgate tries to emulate and honor its predecessor in every way, and while it’s currently only announced on PC, we’ve always hoped and hoped it would come to consoles as well. If you really want to treat yourself, there’s also a version that includes an NES cartridge (for demonstration purposes).

Have you played the original, and does Beyond Shadowgate seem right to you?