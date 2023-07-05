Home » Shadowmap: The startup between sun and shadow
Shadowmap: The startup between sun and shadow

Mankind has been calculating the position of the sun for thousands of years. In Vienna, a young startup has set out to calculate the opposite – namely the shadows cast by the sun. In today’s podcast Georg Molzer, founder of Shadowmap, tells us what this is good for and why there is a million euro investment for the startup. The topics:

What Shadowmap users have Why the focus is on the real estate industry Photovoltaic expansion stage Google and Apple Maps as “Frenemies” Shadowmap’s business model The fresh round of financing

