Global game publisher 505 Games is pleased to announce the official second anniversary of its cyberpunk action hack and slash game Shadowrunner. To celebrate the second anniversary of the game’s release, 505 Games, along with its partners One More Level, 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks™, will be hosting a livestreamed event on Steam on November 4th at 1:00AM, including developer sharing, information about the game’s release on November 14th More info on the Shadowwalker Challenge coming up today, as well as a mystery surprise or two. The live event is available on 505 Games’ Twitch channel (https://www.twitch.tv/505games).

The critically acclaimed first-person action game has sold more than 1.5 million copies since its launch two years ago, and continues to be enjoyed worldwide on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S and Amazon Luna players offer an intense gaming experience. During the live event, One More Level CEO Szymon Bryła will share his thoughts on the success of Shadowwalker with VP and Game Director Radosław Ratusznik, and reveal more about the sequel. The event will also focus on secondary creations of community fans, cosplay, and game essences from talented Speedrun players.

Fast-track players will be able to learn more about the upcoming Shadowwalker Challenge. Back in March of this year, top players have demonstrated their skills and qualified for the in-game “Offensive Mode”, which will take place on November 14th from 12:00am to 6:00am (Hong Kong time zone). win or lose. The winner will have the chance to appear in Shadowwalker 2 with a custom-made replica of the Shadowwalker katana.

The full version of Shadowwalker is now available on consoles and PC (Steam, Epic Game Store and GOG), including the “Project_Hel” DLC and all released content. Agency publisher H2 Interactive is responsible for the PlayStation and Switch releases in Asia. For more information, please visit the official website.