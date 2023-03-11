The Shanghai Dragons Overwatch League team doesn’t have the 2022 it had hoped for. The 2021 champions failed to make it to the top of the East division, and while it was a strong contender, it didn’t quite match the level of play it provided in 2021. So going into 2023, it’s clear that there are going to be some changes, but what’s being announced now is surprising, to say the least.

As Dragons revealed its 2023 team will see the return of some familiar faces, but they won’t be playing their best-known roles. As for what we mean, check out the 2023 Dragons teams below.

Tank: Kim “Fleta” Byun-sun

Damage: Lee “Snake” Sadao

Damage: Jung “Hee” Hee Soo

Support: Ginger “Jiangnan Town” South Town

Support: Bae “Dim” Min-sung

Yes, Fletta on Tank and the now-retired Diem on Support are indeed very unusual. With only five members currently, there’s a good chance we’ll see more Dragons roster announcements in the coming weeks.