The Shanghai Dragons Overwatch League team has announced that Support player Yoon “BeBe” Hee-chang will actually play a dual role on the team for the 2023 season.

That means Bebe will be both a player and a player-coach this year, as he looks to win on matchday and help the team improve with helpful advice and information during training.

“This year, BeBe has assumed the dual roles of player and coach of the Shanghai Dragons, and will play alongside the team in the 2023 season. BeBe is our support on stage, as well as our coach and guide behind the scenes. In the new season, he has assumed Multiple characters, while leading the team, are also involved in the battle, and challenge the new chapter with Shanghai Dragons with determination and perseverance.

https://twitter.com/ShanghaiDragons/status/1638027959004192768/photo/3

With the addition of BeBe, the Dragons have three Support players on their roster, so perhaps we can expect more signings as the team looks to expand and prepare for the 2023 season.