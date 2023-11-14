Home » Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution – A Classic Platformer Returns for Game Boy Advance
Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution – A Classic Platformer Returns for Game Boy Advance

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution Announced for Game Boy Advance

Fans of classic platformers were in for a surprise today as Shantae, the beloved purple-haired heroine, made a comeback in the Nintendo indie world. The announcement of Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution for the Game Boy Advance has sent waves of excitement through the gaming community.

The game, a direct sequel to the original Shantae, was lost in development for many years, but now it’s finally set to see the light of day. Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution promises to recreate the magic of the young heroine’s adventures while incorporating a new four-player competitive multiplayer mode.

While no specific release date has been announced, fans can expect Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution to hit the shelves in 2024. This news has sparked a resurgence of interest in the classic platformer genre, and fans can’t wait to dive back into the world of Shantae.

