Sharp Introduces New High Performance SumoBox Pro Portable Speaker (CP-LS200) • Techzilla

Sharp announced at IFA 2023 the launch of its new high-performance portable speaker, il SumoBox Pro. This new model, which represents the big brother of the SumoBox, stands out for its exceptional power and versatility, destined to amaze music lovers and artists.

Specs

200W RMS / 108dB via 2 x 10″ woofers + 2 x 3″ tweeters

Up to 8hrs playtime using the included 14.8V 5Ah Lithium-ion battery

3 input channels: TRS/XLR combo (x 2) and Aux/Bluetooth (x 1)

Splashproof (IPX4)

SAM® by Devialet

Bluetooth 5.0 + EDR

35mm (1 – 3/8″) standard speaker stand compatible

Instrument balance selector

Duo Mode | Speaker Link

Works with the Sharp Life app

Extraordinary performance: introducing the new SumoBox Pro

Il Sharp SumoBox Pro (CP-LS200) offers an extraordinary sound experience with a power that can reach up to 108 dB. This is possible thanks to the powerful stereo speaker system from 200W RMS, which includes 2 x 10 inch woofers and 2 x 3 inch tweeters, capable of producing impactful audio. The wooden frame of the SumoBox Pro ensures reliable acoustics, while its angled design allows for optimal sound distribution. Sharp’s SumoBox series benefits from solutions from Devialet, the renowned French high-end audio brand, integrating the technology SAM(Speaker Active Matching). Thanks to SAM, the SumoBox Pro is able to generate rich, detailed and powerful bass, with minimal audible distortion. In addition, the closed box design ensures faithful sound reproduction.

A multifunctional sound system for flawless performance

The professional panel of the SumoBox Pro features three input channels for a variety of connection options, including TRS/XLR combos (2x) with reverb effect, bass and treble adjustment, AUX and wireless Bluetooth connection, all with independent level control. Music lovers can easily connect mixers, keyboards, guitars or microphones and adjust the levels optimally via a simple instrument selector. The SumoBox Pro can also be connected wirelessly to one another SumoBox Pro per la riproduzione Bluetooth True Wireless Stereo (TWS). Alternatively, multiple speakers can be wired together to share audio sources. For concerts or events, the SumoBox Pro can be mounted using a convenient standard 35mm mount.

Robust and versatile: design adaptable to every need

The black industrial steel grille gives the SumoBox Pro a rugged and sophisticated look, while the removable silicone corner protection balls offer an extra layer of protection in transit or on stage. The speaker can be placed vertically, horizontally or on a stand. The top and side handles make it easy to transport and set up, and the IPX4 protection against splashes of water makes the SumoBox Pro suitable for outdoor use.

Ready for the next round: replaceable batteries and smart app control

The removable and rechargeable lithium-ion battery offers up to 8 hours of playback and can be quickly replaced with another battery to avoid interruptions during use. Alternatively, the SumoBox Pro can be powered from an electrical outlet while recharging the battery. The speaker can be controlled from anywhere in the room using the SharpLife app, which adds to its versatility.

Matt Sienko, European Product Director for Audio di Sharp Consumer Electronics, ha dichiarato:

“We are thrilled to introduce another amazing speaker to the SumoBox range. With the SumoBox Pro, we have succeeded in creating an affordable, high-performance portable speaker that will please music lovers and become a reliable companion for artists around the world. Thanks to its high-quality features, high volume, numerous connectivity options, indoor and outdoor equalization and splash resistance, the SumoBox Pro knows no bounds.”

The SumoBox Pro (CP-LS200) will be available in the fourth quarter of 2023 at the recommended price of €399. For more information, please visit the Sharp Consumer Electronics website: www.sharpconsumer.eu.

