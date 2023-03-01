[This article comes from: Mashdigi]

TECNO, a mobile phone brand under Shenzhen Transsion, unveiled its first mobile phone PHANTOM V Fold with a concave screen during MWC 2023. At the same time, it also announced the chameleon iridescent technology that allows the back cover of the mobile phone to change color within 0.03 seconds.

The PHANTOM V Fold adopts the same usage mode as the Galaxy Z Fold series models. The inner 2K + resolution screen can reach 7.85 inches when spread out, and the outer 1080P resolution screen adopts a curved surface design and 6.42-inch specifications, both of which support 120Hz frame refresh rate , the central hinge can also correspond to more than 200,000 times of folding, the internal screen crease is advertised as less than 0.11mm, and the body is available in black and white colors.

The processor uses MediaTek Dimensity 9000+, equipped with 12GB of memory, and 256GB or 512GB of storage capacity. The battery uses a 5000mAh battery capacity and supports 45W wired fast charging. For the camera part, the main camera uses a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, with a 50-megapixel, 2x zoom telephoto and portrait lens, and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32-megapixel video lens on the outer screen. The inner screen is designed with 16 million pixels.

As for the screen application part, PHANTOM V Fold also supports applications such as splitting the screen left and right, object dragging, etc., and can also link the mobile phone with the PC device.

However, TECNO has not yet announced the specific launch date of PHANTOM V Fold, nor has it announced the specific price of PHANTOM V Fold.

During the MWC 2023, TECNO also demonstrated its chameleon iridescent technology, which can change the color of the back cover of the mobile phone within 0.03 seconds, and can correspond to more than 2 million color-changing life cycles. The actual name of this technology is full-spectrum electronically controlled color change technology, which can achieve 1600 kinds of color changes.

In addition to being able to customize the color by the user, the color can also be changed according to variables such as battery usage, running apps, temperature and humidity changes, music content, etc., thereby creating a new mobile phone interactive experience.