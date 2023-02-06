health.udn.com/html/etu-er.html?201808150934″ class=”m1″>

2023-02-06

The first Steam New Product Festival of 2023 will be held from 2 am to 13 February 2023 Taiwan time. Ukrainian developer Frogwares launched a remake demo of the suspenseful horror adventure game “Sherlock Holmes The Awakened” on Steam. Support traditional Chinese interface subtitles, and introduce a new third-person perspective.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Frogwares chose not to make a sequel to the open-world detective game Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One (Sherlock Holmes Chapter One), instead recreating the 2007 PC game of the same name in Unreal Engine 4 (UE4) “Sherlock Holmes Awakening”, in addition to more detailed pictures, also remakes the cutscenes, rewrites some plots, and adds new exploration methods and systems. It is said that the game interface is more intuitive than the original version.

The background of “Sherlock Holmes Awakening” took place in the Victorian era in 1882. Based on the Cthulhu mythology designed by American horror novelist Howard Lovecraft, it tells the famous detective Sherlock. The story of Sherlock Holmes and his roommate Joe investigating the mysterious disappearance when he was young is closely related to a dark cult that worships the stock god. “This is the first time in Sherlock’s life that he is really afraid.”

The gameplay mainly focuses on free exploration, talking with NPCs, and following the clues to investigate the semi-open world. The scenes include going to Baker Street in London, a psychiatric hospital in Switzerland, and the dangerous wetlands in Louisiana. The truth is also walking on the verge of collapse, so you must be vigilant to avoid falling into madness.

