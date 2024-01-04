Home » SHFiguarts Is the Mecha Beast Asgaron Expression Replacement Selling Cute? -PCM
Technology

SHFiguarts Is the Mecha Beast Asgaron Expression Replacement Selling Cute? -PCM

by admin
SHFiguarts Is the Mecha Beast Asgaron Expression Replacement Selling Cute? -PCM

Superman Bresa’s popular character toy “Type 23 Special Tactics Mechamon Asgaron” has received a high degree of restoration by the original copyright Fangyuan Gu Production. The character toy is a part of the SHFiguarts series and boasts improved features compared to the DX version. The figure includes multiple pairs of interchangeable expression eyes, with an emphasis on “face art,” and is set to be launched soon.

The special weapon “Type 23 Special Tactics Mechamon Asgaron,” operated by the special monster response detachment “SKaRD” in the “Superman Bresa” series, has been given a character-like feel through special AI artificial intelligence and the voice dubbing of Akira Ishida. The figure showcases various humorous moments during battle, with various expressions shown through the eyes on its head, making it stand out compared to other Superman works.

The SHFiguarts version of Asgaron has greatly improved painting details compared to the DX version. It is scanned and produced using a real shooting leather case, with high mobility and various movable parts. However, the special move “Earthfire” does not provide additional special effects, only muzzle replacement parts.

The SHFiguarts Type 23 Special Tactics Mechamon Asgaron is priced at 9,900 yen (approximately HK$550) and is available for inquiry at Ruihua Bank.

Fans and collectors are sure to be excited about this new high-quality collectible, set to be launched soon and boasting a high degree of restoration and improved features compared to previous versions. The figure is sure to be a hit among fans of the “Superman Bresa” series and collectors of high-quality character toys.

You may also like

【CES 2024】Honda Motocompacto zero-emission folding electric car CES...

Tesla is reducing the range figures for three...

New Chinese cell phone will fight to be...

AM4 is immortal! AMD launches Ryzen 5700X3D, 5700,...

Comeback for the purple dragon?

Apple Vision Pro on sale from February 2,...

Exodus reveals new screenshots, story details and more...

Apple NEW STAR release date, price and features

From artificial intelligence to robots, from digital health...

Verge Motorcycles reveals new bike with “visual feel”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy