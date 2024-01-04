SHFiguarts Is the Mecha Beast Asgaron Expression Replacement Selling Cute? -PCM

Superman Bresa’s popular character toy “Type 23 Special Tactics Mechamon Asgaron” has received a high degree of restoration by the original copyright Fangyuan Gu Production. The character toy is a part of the SHFiguarts series and boasts improved features compared to the DX version. The figure includes multiple pairs of interchangeable expression eyes, with an emphasis on “face art,” and is set to be launched soon.

The special weapon “Type 23 Special Tactics Mechamon Asgaron,” operated by the special monster response detachment “SKaRD” in the “Superman Bresa” series, has been given a character-like feel through special AI artificial intelligence and the voice dubbing of Akira Ishida. The figure showcases various humorous moments during battle, with various expressions shown through the eyes on its head, making it stand out compared to other Superman works.

The SHFiguarts version of Asgaron has greatly improved painting details compared to the DX version. It is scanned and produced using a real shooting leather case, with high mobility and various movable parts. However, the special move “Earthfire” does not provide additional special effects, only muzzle replacement parts.

The SHFiguarts Type 23 Special Tactics Mechamon Asgaron is priced at 9,900 yen (approximately HK$550) and is available for inquiry at Ruihua Bank.

Fans and collectors are sure to be excited about this new high-quality collectible, set to be launched soon and boasting a high degree of restoration and improved features compared to previous versions. The figure is sure to be a hit among fans of the “Superman Bresa” series and collectors of high-quality character toys.