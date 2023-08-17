Shiba Inu-Led Puzzle Game ‘Humanity’ Surpasses 1 Million Downloads

Shiba Inu Guides Humanity Puzzle Game to Over 1 Million Downloads

The popular human-themed puzzle game, “Humanity”, has reached a significant milestone with over 1 million sets downloaded since its release. It was officially announced today, on the 17th, by the game’s developers. To celebrate the achievement, a free trial version has been launched on the Steam platform.

“Humanity” was developed by Enhance, led by Tetris Effect producer Tetsuya Mizuguchi, in collaboration with Tokyo-based design studio THA. The game puts players in the role of a Shiba Inu, acting as a “piper” in a world where humans have lost themselves. The task of the player is to guide the crowd towards a beam of light.

The game offers more than 90 levels, where players control the Shiba Inu and command humans to perform various actions such as jumping, spinning, pushing, and shooting, all through barking. Players must navigate through a range of organs, obstacles, and enemies to successfully complete each level.

One of the standout features of “Humanity” is its “Stage Creator” mode, which allows players to create and share their own levels with other players. Additionally, the game offers a VR version that allows players to observe humans from different angles.

“Humanity” was initially launched on the PS5, PS4, and PC (Steam) platforms on May 16th earlier this year. It has received highly favorable reviews on Steam, and its popularity continues to grow.

For those interested in trying out the Shiba Inu Piper experience, a free trial version is now available on Steam. Alternatively, players can access the game through the PS Plus game catalog by upgrading to a premium membership.

The success of “Humanity” highlights the appeal of unique gameplay experiences and creative puzzle-solving in the gaming industry. With its innovative concept and engaging gameplay, it has captured the attention of players worldwide.

