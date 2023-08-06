Shibarium Beta Sets Record with Unprecedented Transactions as Launch Date Approaches

Title: Shibarium Beta Breaks Records Ahead of Official Launch

Subtitle: Puppynet Users Drive Adoption of Revolutionary Blockchain Initiative

On the verge of its highly anticipated official launch, Shibarium’s beta version has shattered records and reached new milestones, showcasing the immense potential and appeal of this groundbreaking platform in the blockchain ecosystem.

The beta phase of Shibarium has now surpassed an astounding 34.5 million transactions, an impressive achievement that signifies progress and widespread adoption within the Shibarium community. This record-breaking number is a testament to the platform’s growing popularity and signifies its bright future.

Despite the surge in transactions, the number of linked wallet addresses has remained relatively stable, with a modest increase of 1,000 in the last month, totaling approximately 17.06 million wallets. This steady growth demonstrates the consistent interest and trust in the Shibarium ecosystem.

In addition to the transaction milestone, there has been a gradual increase in blocks mined on the Puppynet Dynamic. The addition of around 100,000 new blocks brings the total count to an impressive 1,964,116, illustrating sustained miner interest and activity on the platform.

Furthermore, Shiba Inu (SHIB), the flagship cryptocurrency of Shibarium, has achieved a new all-time high in terms of wallet holders. Approximately 3.51 million wallets now contain SHIB tokens, representing a remarkable growth rate of approximately 115% per week throughout July. This surge reflects the increasing interest and adoption of this meme-inspired digital asset.

Excitement is brewing within the SHIB community as news of a grand Shiba Inu beach party in August has been announced. Coinciding with the Annual Blockchain Conference, this event promises to be a celebration for SHIB supporters, featuring refreshments and delectable food courtesy of SHIB.

Looking toward the future, with Shibarium’s official launch imminent and several milestones already achieved on the Puppynet platform, the Shiba Inu community is eagerly anticipating upcoming developments that could shape the trajectory of this cryptocurrency in the fast-paced market. Shibarium has proven to be a noteworthy contender in the cryptocurrency world, and its beta version’s success has further cemented its position as a force to be reckoned with.

As the countdown continues, the launch of Shibarium holds the promise of revolutionizing the blockchain industry and captivating the interest of crypto enthusiasts worldwide.

