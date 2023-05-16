Home » Shibboleth Identity Provider: New Vulnerability! Several vulnerabilities allow security bypasses
Technology

Shibboleth Identity Provider: New Vulnerability! Several vulnerabilities allow security bypasses

by admin
Shibboleth Identity Provider: New Vulnerability! Several vulnerabilities allow security bypasses

There is a current IT security warning for Shibboleth Identity Provider. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Shibboleth Identity Provider on 05/16/2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product Shibboleth Identity Provider are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Shibboleth Identity Provider Plugin Security Advisory (Stand: 15.05.2023).

Security Advice for Shibboleth Identity Provider – Risk: medium

Risk level: 4 (medium)
CVSS Base Score: 6,3
CVSS Temporal Score: 5,5
Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 6.3.

Shibboleth Identity Provider Bug: Multiple vulnerabilities allow security bypass

Shibboleth is a web-based single sign-on system. The Identity Provider (IdP) is responsible for user authentication and providing user information.

See also  SONY FE 50mm F1.4 GM lens spy photos leaked for the first time, expected to be released this month

A remote, authenticated attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in Shibboleth Identity Provider to bypass security protections.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems
UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products
Shibboleth Identity Provider OIDC OP plugin < 3.4.0 (cpe:/a:shibboleth:identity_provider)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

  1. Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly.
  2. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds.
  3. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Shibboleth Identity Provider Plugin Security Advisory vom 2023-05-15 (16.05.2023)
For more information, see: http://shibboleth.net/community/advisories/secadv_20230512.txt

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Notice for Shibboleth Identity Providers. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

05/16/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

See also  Linux kernel compromised: Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de

You may also like

Make an appointment to run! “Pokémon GO Plus”...

Tracking your own suitcases while flying is now...

Bluetooth speaker measurement｜Fedner RIFF can also be used...

tribe29 checkmk Appliance: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows Denial...

The PVE hero mode of “Fighting Attack 2”...

With Apple’s artificial intelligence, the iPhone can give...

The #believeinyourself finalist and the microscopy revolution

FIFA 23, Lana Planet and more coming to...

With Apple’s artificial intelligence, the iPhone can give...

Global Risks Report: Many companies do not see...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy