Shibboleth Identity Provider: New Vulnerability! Several vulnerabilities allow security bypasses

There is a current IT security warning for Shibboleth Identity Provider. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Shibboleth Identity Provider on 05/16/2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product Shibboleth Identity Provider are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Shibboleth Identity Provider Plugin Security Advisory (Stand: 15.05.2023).

Security Advice for Shibboleth Identity Provider – Risk: medium

Risk level: 4 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 6.3.

Shibboleth Identity Provider Bug: Multiple vulnerabilities allow security bypass

Shibboleth is a web-based single sign-on system. The Identity Provider (IdP) is responsible for user authentication and providing user information.

A remote, authenticated attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in Shibboleth Identity Provider to bypass security protections.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Shibboleth Identity Provider OIDC OP plugin < 3.4.0 (cpe:/a:shibboleth:identity_provider)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Shibboleth Identity Provider Plugin Security Advisory vom 2023-05-15 (16.05.2023)

For more information, see: http://shibboleth.net/community/advisories/secadv_20230512.txt

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Notice for Shibboleth Identity Providers. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

05/16/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de