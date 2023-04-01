As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been found for Shibboleth Identity Provider. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Shibboleth Identity Provider Security Advisory [30 March 2023] (Stand: 30.03.2023).

Security Advice for Shibboleth Identity Provider – Risk: high

Risk level: 3 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,2

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.3.

Shibboleth Identity Provider Bug: Vulnerability allows security measures to be bypassed

Shibboleth is a web-based single sign-on system. The Identity Provider (IdP) is responsible for user authentication and providing user information.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit a vulnerability in Shibboleth Identity Provider to bypass security protections.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Products

Shibboleth Identity Provider < 4.3.1 (cpe:/a:shibboleth:identity_provider)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Shibboleth Identity Provider Security Advisory [30 March 2023] from 2023-03-30 (31.03.2023)

For more information, see: http://shibboleth.net/community/advisories/secadv_20230330.txt

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Notice for Shibboleth Identity Providers. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

03/31/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de