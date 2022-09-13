In Nintendo’s own online press conference Nintendo Direct today (13th), Mario’s father Shigeru Miyamoto appeared and brought “Pikmin 4”.

In recent years, Shigero Miyamoto has focused on publishing some of Nintendo’s collaborations with other industries, such as Universal Studios’ “Nintendo World” or Mario’s movies. This debut first announced the “Nintendo World” plan of Universal Studios in the United States, promoted the new content of the Pikmin mobile game “Pikmin Bloom” in cooperation with Niantic, and finally brought out “Pikmin 4”.

The specific gameplay of “Pikmin 4” has not yet been disclosed, but the official said that this work seems to be able to play with Pikmin’s perspective close to the ground. In addition, because it is easier to operate on the Nintendo Switch, it will be possible to focus more on the planning and management tactic of “thinking more”, the main gameplay method of the Pikmin series.

Pikmin 4 is expected to launch in 2023.