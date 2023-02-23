Home Technology Shinji Mikami leaves Tango Game Factory after nearly 13 years – Gamereactor
Tango Gameworks CEO and founder Shinji Mikami is leaving the studio after nearly 13 years.

Bethesda senior vice president Todd Vaughn acknowledged the departure, saying in a company-wide email:“Shinji Mikami has decided to leave Tango Gameworks in the next few months.Through his work on the Evil Inside series, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and of course Hi-Fi Rush.

Not only has Mikami worked on games developed by Tango Gameworks, but he has also worked on many Resident Evil games, Dino Crisis, Viewtiful Joe, and Vanquish. It’s unclear what’s next for Mikami, but with him leaving in the coming months, Tango Gameworks will be looking for a replacement.

What do you think of Shinji Mikami’s exit?

