Ship maintenance made easy: Fraunhofer institutes develop maritime service platform with industrial partners

Maritime service platform: crews carry out maintenance independently during ongoing operations.

Research project MARIA

Optimized maintenance and service quality also on the high seas: A project consortium led by the Fraunhofer Institutes IGD and CML is supporting the maritime industry with a new service platform for after-sales applications. Through the use of augmented reality and intelligent assistance systems, the ship’s crew can carry out maintenance work themselves and thus avoid costly downtimes. The researchers presented the results of the MARIA project as part of a series of funding from the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) on Tuesday in Kassel. The resulting final publication is publicly accessible.

“If the ship’s crew is able to carry out maintenance work independently during operation, that is an enormous advantage,” says Anastasiia Novikova, research associate at the Fraunhofer Institute for Computer Graphics Research IGD. “We are therefore pursuing this approach with the maritime service platform. Their partial solutions enable service technicians to efficiently ensure smooth processes on the ship without much prior knowledge.”

Under the coordination of Fraunhofer IGD, a total of eight partners from research and industry developed innovative service products based on different applications. Various companies in the maritime industry, such as suppliers or shipping companies, benefit from this because the technologies enable proactive rather than just reactive after-sales service. A data hub serves as a register for all existing partial solutions from the project partners as well as for storing and transmitting application-related data such as telemetry and anomalies. An AR-supported service assistance system ensures technical and commercial communication between the parties involved in maritime after-sales.

Augmented Reality for error-free maintenance processes

Another of the digital services is the mobile application [email protected] with the module for interactive visualization of machine-related data (IViMaD) from Fraunhofer IGD. Based on 3D model data and assembly instructions from a digital twin, which visualizes real-time data of the operating process, the crew receives a step-by-step guide to maintenance tasks. With the help of augmented reality, the fitters are guided through the maintenance process directly on site. Particularly challenging: Unfavorable lighting conditions and strong movement due to the waves make it difficult to use digital assistance systems, and there is often no internet access. Novikova and her team optimized the application according to these environmental factors.

The solution from Fraunhofer IGD not only reduces the training effort, but also combines the proven methodology of a maintenance guide with the real-time visualization of operating data for plant and ship parts. “With this combination, we are filling the gap between general maintenance processes and the tasks required by the situation for the first time,” says Novikova. “In addition, the cost structure is more transparent with the service platform and the entire after-sales service process is accelerated.”

Market launch planned for early 2024

The research project financed by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research and the publicly accessible final publication will be presented by the project consortium at the final conference “Data-oriented value creation in a sustainable way” on June 20, 2023 in Kassel. And even after that, the project team will continue the research. Some sub-projects will be extended, others will be added – based on MARIA. “The integration of technologies such as machine learning, neural networks and big data analytics enable efficient detection of weak points by evaluating the digital ship model,” Novikova explains the potential. The service platform for companies in the maritime industry is expected to be available from 2024.

Project consortium:

DRYNET GmbH

FoP Consult GmbH

InMediasP GmbH

Wärtsilä Germany GmbH

Wiegershaus GmbH

Zeppelin Power Systems GmbH & Co. KG

Fraunhofer Center for Maritime Logistics and Services CML

Fraunhofer Institute for Graphic Data Processing IGD

Additional information:

More information about the MARIA project and the final publication are available here:

Information on the final conference on June 20, 2023 can be found here:

About Fraunhofer IGD:

Since 1987, the Fraunhofer Institute for Computer Graphics Research IGD has been setting international standards for applied research in visual computing, image and model-based computer science. We transform information into images and images into information and support industry and business in developing strategically. Keywords are human-machine interaction, virtual and augmented reality, artificial intelligence, interactive simulation, modeling as well as 3D printing and 3D scanning. Around 190 researchers at the three locations in Darmstadt, Rostock and Kiel are generating new technological application solutions and prototypes for Industry 4.0, digital health care and the “Smart City”. Our products develop international relevance through cooperation with our sister institutes in Graz and Klagenfurt. With the help of our matrix organization, we serve our customers from a wide variety of industries with relevant technical and competitive services. For this we have industry-experienced, cross-functional teams of experts who also take over planning, management and evaluation for all project sizes.

Contact

Fraunhofer Institute for Graphic Data Processing IGD

Daniela Welling

Fraunhoferstraße 5

64283 Darmstadt

+49 6151 155-146

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

