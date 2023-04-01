A decidedly negative news that arrives in the last few hours, reported by Corriere della Sera, is the fact that Amazon is about to reintroduce shipping costs even for those subscribed to the Prime plan; but let’s see what the company says about it.

The new policy will come into force starting today, obviously not on all products but on a large majority; in fact, the company declared “As an immediate impact, many brands will not be able to meet Prime shipping if they have to publish their products directly on the marketplace rather than sell to Amazon – he adds – so there are several scenarios: either there will be less choice of products o the sellers will add the shipping costs to the cost of the product, which the user will therefore have to pay separately. There is also a third option: the consumer may find himself forced to buy multipacks (several packs of the same product) to ensure that the seller is able to bear the impact of logistics costs and therefore include them in the final price without an increase in costs for the buyer”.

So Amazon justifies the choice because many sellers have to enter the shipping costs to keep a low price; another choice on the part of sellers and Amazon could be the fact that each of us should buy more packages of this product to get free shipping. So starting today we could find, even if we are Prime members, changes regarding shipping costs; on the one hand you can understand the needs of the sellers, on the other hand Amazon being a giant that invoices billions of dollars could still not charge Prime members for shipments as it has always been, unfortunately this is not the case and risks losing many subscribers.

As can be seen from many forums on various sites that have given this news, many users have expressed their regret about it, also stating that they cancel the Prime subscription because, in this case, it was not at all advantageous. While before you could have free shipping, now if you have to pay for it, we have every reason to cancel this subscription unless we are interested in the video section which, unfortunately, also undergoes changes and many contents are paid for.

What do you think about it?