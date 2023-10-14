Shiya Co., Ltd. Announces Release of “Persona 5 Tactics” on Multiple Platforms, Holds Luxury Experience Event in Taiwan

Shiya Co., Ltd. announced the release of the highly anticipated RPG game “Persona 5 Tactics” on multiple platforms, including Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™, and Steam. The game is set to be released on November 17, 2023 (Friday). To celebrate the launch, the company will be hosting its first game luxury experience event in Taiwan.

During the experience session, registered players will have the opportunity to receive exquisite gifts specially designed for this event. The event presents a rare opportunity for fans to get their hands on exclusive merchandise. The registration information for the experience session states that selected candidates will be contacted via email starting from October 18, 2023 (Wednesday). It is important to note that companions are not allowed, and registration is limited to individuals residing in the Taipeng, Peng, and Kinma areas during the registration period.

Participants who sign up for the game luxury experience session and post their testimonials on the day of the event on their personal Facebook profiles (publicly) will receive the exclusive “Persona 5 Tactics” original folder and mug as peripheral gifts.

In addition to the experience session, pre-orders for “Persona 5 Tactics” are currently being accepted. Players who pre-purchase the game will receive a bonus DLC, allowing them to summon the special personas “Orpheus, the God of Thieves” and “Izanagi, the God of Thieves.” Pre-orders can be made on Microsoft Store, PlayStation™Store, and Steam platforms, with the Nintendo Switch™ version available to add to the wish list.

The article also mentions that the content of the early purchase bonuses may be subject to change without notice. It is advised to make the pre-purchase early as the number of bonuses is limited and available while supplies last. The game will support Traditional Chinese subtitles in the official release version.

“Persona 5 Tactics” is the latest installment in the popular “Persona” series, known for its teenage rogue RPG gameplay. The game will introduce a strategy simulation RPG format, boasting classic combat elements such as “1MORE” and “Total Attack.” Players will have the opportunity to experience the pleasure of cooperative battles and embark on a revolutionary drama with the Phantom Thieves as they fight their way through the game.

The game, developed by Shiya Co., Ltd., will be available in various editions, including the regular version and deluxe edition. The suggested selling prices for the regular version and deluxe edition in Taiwan are 1,790 NTD and 2,340 NTD, respectively. The game language will feature subtitles in Japanese, English, Korean, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese, with audio available in Japanese and English.

For more information about “Persona 5 Tactics,” interested individuals can visit the official website at https://asia.sega.com/p5t/cht/ or the SEGA Asia official website at https://asia.sega.com/cht/. Additional updates and announcements can be found on SEGA’s official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sega.asiacs and ATLUS Asia’s official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Atlus.cht. Videos related to the game can be viewed on SEGA’s official YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/SEGAasia, and updates can also be found on SEGA’s official Weibo account at http://weibo.com/segamobile.

Shiya Co., Ltd. holds the copyright for “Persona 5 Tactics,” and the game is rated as an auxiliary level 15. The company encourages fans and gamers to participate in the upcoming event and stay tuned for further updates.

Note: The company names and product names mentioned in this article are registered trademarks or trademarks of each respective company.