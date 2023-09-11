Shiya Co., Ltd. Unveils Exciting Entertainment Venues in Adult Theme Park ‘Castle’ in ‘Dragon Among Us 7 Gaiden Heroes: Unknown’ Game

Shiya Co., Ltd. Unveils Exciting Entertainment Venues in Adult Theme Park “Castle” for Upcoming Game “Dragon Among Us 7 Gaiden Heroes: Unknown”

In a recent announcement, game developer Shiya Co., Ltd. has provided detailed information on various entertainment venues that players can explore in the highly anticipated game, “Dragon Among Us 7 Gaiden Heroes: Unknown.” The game, set to be released on multiple platforms including PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and PC (Steam), promises to deliver an immersive experience for adult gamers.

One of the highlights of the game is the “Castle,” an adult entertainment venue that only a select few VIPs have access to. The centerpiece of the “Castle” is the “ZIGOKU ARENA,” where thrilling and extreme battle shows take place. The arena offers a variety of fighting battles, including team battles and special rules battles, to cater to discerning VIP guests. Players will also have the opportunity to control characters other than Kiryu, the main protagonist, in these fights.

The “ZIGOKU ARENA” boasts four battle modes: “TOURNAMENT,” a one-on-one duel; “ZIGOKU RUMBLE,” a one-on-many melee where players must defeat multiple enemies; “SPECIAL EVENT MATCH,” a special battle that occurs periodically; and “ZIGOKU TEAM RUMBLE,” a multi-versus-large-brawl team challenge. In the latter mode, partner cultivation and formation play a crucial role. Players are advised to strategically position partners based on their strengths, such as placing resilient fighters in the front row and long-distance attackers with healing abilities in the back row.

Additionally, the game features other exciting entertainment venues for players to explore. These include the “PR Club,” where five standout contestants from the Miss Public Relations contest will make appearances, allowing players to interact with them and even invite them out on dates. “Pocket Rail Car,” a popular game at the restaurant “CourStar,” allows guests to compete in building the fastest engine by freely combining various parts. The game also introduces new modes such as “Time Trial” and “Fight against Strong Enemies.” “Karaoke” enthusiasts can rejoice as well, as new songs and the opportunity to enjoy karaoke with the master of Sotenbori’s house, “Akame,” have been added.

In the “Boutique,” players can dress up Kiryu in various outfits, providing the opportunity to create their own unique version of the character. Furthermore, the game includes other entertainment options like the “Arcade Center & Master System,” where players can enjoy SEGA’s past popular works, and “Dart Shooting,” which includes various new elements and DARTSLIVE3’s latest machine.

The upcoming game, “Dragon Among Us 7 Gaiden Heroes: Unknown,” is set to release on November 9, 2023 (Thursday). The regular version will be available for Taiwan 1,190 TWD/Hong Kong 298 HKD, and it falls under the action-adventure category. Shiya Co., Ltd. is responsible for its sales.

For more information and updates, visit the official website at https://ryu-ga-gotoku.com/gaiden/cht/.

