The shogunate FPS action game “Shadow Warrior 3” launched by independent game publisher Devolver Digital and the development team Flying Wild Hog will launch an updated version, providing new game elements and improving screen performance. “Kage Warrior 3: Limited Edition” is scheduled to be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X platforms on February 16. Players who already own “Kage Warrior 3” will be able to upgrade to the new version for free.

The PC, PS4, and Xbox One game “Kagemura 3” released in March last year is a sequel to the “Kagemura” series. The fallen shogunate leader Lo Wang will once again embark on a journey, trying to Capture the Elder Dragon. Today, the official announcement that the game will launch a version update, players will be able to challenge the limits of their abilities through the new survival mode, game pass and difficult mode in the game.

【Notice! The following videos contain restricted content such as violence or exposure, please do not watch if you are underage! 】

In “Shadow Warrior 3: Limited Edition”, players can challenge the survival mode after completing the main storyline, which contains 3 new arenas that can take hours to crack, and there are 3 new weapon shapes waiting The warriors who conquered the arena came to claim it. The game will add a chapter selection function for players to review and collect those upgrades that have not been obtained or re-experience Wang Luo’s various miraculous moments.

The “Hard Mode” with greatly improved difficulty in the game mode will provide a compact and exciting “Kage Warrior” game experience. The hero mode is an infinite challenge that limits the number of rebirths of King Roco. Players will be able to earn more rebirth opportunities for themselves through specific finishing moves, but once they leave, all records will be reset. In addition, the official will open a new game pass, players can experience the violent aesthetics in the storyline of “Kage Warrior 3” in a new way, enjoy additional challenges, rewards and styles that follow, and bring more to Wang Luo. Reinforcement needed.

In addition, “Shadow Warrior 3: Limited Edition” will provide PS5 and Xbox Series S|X players with more tailor-made game experience optimizations, including PS5 handle tactile feedback and audio support, etc.; Smooth gameplay at 60 fps for fast-paced battles and 30 fps in 4K HD.

“Kage Warrior 3: Limited Edition” is scheduled to be available on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X platforms on February 16, and players who own “Kage Warrior 3” will be able to upgrade for free.