Insta360, which started as a 360-degree panoramic outdoor sports camera, recently launched the Insta360 Flow, a three-axis handheld gimbal for mobile phones for the first time. The body of Insta360 Flow is quite small, and the size is almost the same as an iPhone after folding. It can be stored in a trouser pocket, and the mobility is quite good. The overall design language and Nothing Phone have 87 images. The upper part of the hand-held part is designed with a transparent shell, exposing the circuit board inside. It is very blind and should have hit many people.

Ultra-small body that can be transformed into a selfie stick in seconds

Insta360 Flow supports mobile phones with a maximum weight of 300g. The mobile phone can be quickly assembled and disassembled on the gimbal using the magnetic suction method, which is quite convenient, and the 21.5cm selfie stick can be pulled out from the top of the gimbal handle, and the bottom can also be pulled out The tripod that allows the stabilizer to stand can be taken out anytime and anywhere.

Can be used as mobile power

The body of Insta 360 Flow is equipped with 2900mAh of power. When used with a mobile phone, the battery life is officially said to be up to 12 hours. If the mobile phone is out of power, the user can also connect the mobile phone through the USB Type-C jack on the side to charge the mobile phone. The power of 2900mAh must be enough to be used as a mobile power supply.

Insta360 Deep Tracking 3.0

The biggest highlight of Insta360 Flow products lies in its powerful software functions, the most practical of which is Depth Tracking 3.0, which can continue to track after locating a face, so that the subject will always be in the C position of the screen , no matter the screen is zoomed in or out, it can continue to track the subject, even if other characters enter in disorder, it will not follow others. This adds a lot of possibilities for shooting, and it is possible to shoot movie-like switching screens from far and close situations, which greatly increases the playability. In addition, for a vloger who shoots alone, the continuous shooting function of subject tracking is also quite practical. You can walk around without fear that the lens will not be taken, which improves the success rate of filming.

The basic set price starts from 4,650 yuan

Insta360 Flow is available in white and gray, and the price in Taiwan starts at 4,650 yuan; there is also a “creation” with fill light, handle cover, carrying bag, Type-C to Type-C charging cable and Type-C to Lightning charging cable “Prime Set”, priced at 6,199 yuan; there is also a set with a tripod, priced at 5,700 yuan.

Summarize

As more and more manufacturers add optics, electronics, and even AI anti-shake technology combining “soft and hard” bodies to the lens of mobile phones, after strengthening the anti-shake and stable shooting performance of their own mobile phones, for the general public, it seems that mobile phones Stabilizers are becoming less and less necessary; and for professional filmmakers, Insta360 Flow is a bit tasteless for them because it can only work with mobile phones. Therefore, the status of Insta360 Flow is in an even position. However, with the powerful software of Insta360, Insta360 Flow has added a lot of fun to shooting, so I think the function of stabilizer may be the most unattractive feature of Insta360 Flow. One feature, its face-tracking focus shooting and the variety of shooting modes in the accompanying software, may be the real charm of this gimbal.