Shopify Rebellion Acquires All-Female Valorant Team from Version1

Shopify Rebellion Acquires All-Female Valorant Team from Version1

Shopify Rebellion Announces New All-Female Valorant Team

Esports organization Shopify Rebellion has made a big move in the gaming world, acquiring an all-female Valorant team that was previously part of Version1. The new roster includes players Melanie “meL” Capone, Nicole “Noia” Tierce, Sarah “sarah” Simpson, Alexis “alexis” Guarrasi, and Ava “florescent” Eugene, along with coach Loic “effys” Sauvageau.

The team will now be representing Shopify Rebellion and will be debuting in their new colors at the upcoming Game Changers Championship, which is set to take place in Sao Paulo, Brazil from November 28 to December 3.

This announcement comes as a significant step towards promoting diversity and inclusivity within the esports world, as the all-female team looks to make their mark in the highly competitive world of Valorant. Fans can look forward to seeing the new roster in action as they take on their opponents at the upcoming championship.

