Shopify Rebellion Releases Valorant Game Changers Roster, Leaving Players Without Teams

Esports organization Shopify Rebellion has made the surprising announcement that it is parting ways with its entire Valorant Game Changers roster, leaving a number of players without teams. The decision was reportedly made because the team failed to meet expectations.

Although the team achieved a notable second-place finish at the 2022 Game Changers Championship, they have struggled to replicate that level of success in subsequent competitions. As a result, the decision was made to release the entire roster, including Kayla “flowerful” Horton, Erika “KP” Lytle, Diana “sonder” Zhang, Vanessa “panini” Emory, head coach Rob “rob-wiz” Kennedy, assistant coach Franklin “FIN” Ascencio, and manager Duc “Fullmetal” Vu. These individuals are now free to explore contract opportunities with other organizations.

In spite of this roster shake-up, Shopify Rebellion has confirmed its continued commitment to Game Changers and is actively exploring options to assemble a new roster.

More details about this announcement can be found on the official Shopify Rebellion Twitter account, which posted a link to an article containing additional information.

